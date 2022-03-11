News

IPOB: Viral video of child ESN operative fake

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied a viral video showing a child ESN operative, saying it is fabricated, laughable and misleading to implicate IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives. The separatist group said in a statement issued yesterday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful that “those behind the fake video wanted to sell false propaganda that ESN is indulging in child abuse by using children to facilitate their operation.” The statement reads in part: “We, therefore, wish to debunk the falsehood as a poor propaganda job meant specifically to tannish the image and reputation of the ESN. Come to think of it, Biafran youths have fallen over themselves to be part of this elite defence outfit. How then is it possible that ESN will leave able bodied youths ready and willing to be part of it and settle for a child? ESN does not, has never and will never use children for whatever reason.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump’s loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Barr, who had angered Trump by not supporting his incorrect claims that the November 3 election result had been tainted by widespread fraud, said he […]
News

Suspend strike, return to courts FG begs JUSUN 

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), to suspend their ongoing nationwide strike, so normalcy could return to the courts when judicial officers return from the Easter holidays.   Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the appeal at a conciliatory meeting between the Federal Government […]
News

2023: Denying South East presidency’ll be burden on Nigeria’s conscience – Anyim

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that the failure of political parties in Nigeria to zone the presidency to the South East in 2023 will be a burden on the conscience of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica