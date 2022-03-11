IPOB: Viral video of child ESN operative fake

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied a viral video showing a child ESN operative, saying it is fabricated, laughable and misleading to implicate IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives. The separatist group said in a statement issued yesterday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful that “those behind the fake video wanted to sell false propaganda that ESN is indulging in child abuse by using children to facilitate their operation.” The statement reads in part: “We, therefore, wish to debunk the falsehood as a poor propaganda job meant specifically to tannish the image and reputation of the ESN. Come to think of it, Biafran youths have fallen over themselves to be part of this elite defence outfit. How then is it possible that ESN will leave able bodied youths ready and willing to be part of it and settle for a child? ESN does not, has never and will never use children for whatever reason.

