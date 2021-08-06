News

IPOB vows to avenge Ehamufu, Ogbuji, others’ massacres

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed that the organisation would no longer fold its arms while terrorists disguised as herdsmen to attack Enugu State and other communities in the South- East, but would henceforth match them blood for blood. The group yesterday noted in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful and which a copy was obtained by New Telegraph that the renewed attacks had exposed the hypocrisy of security agencies, even as the group swore to resist the attacks through its military arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Part of the statement reads: “The renewed barbaric and unprovoked attacks on different communities in Enugu State by Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen have once again exposed the hypocrisy of the Nigerian military, police and other security agencies supervising the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Biafrans by the Fulani.

The same double-faced and Fulani-controlled Nigerian security agencies hunting for the operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) are watching Fulani herdsmen as they continue their killing spree across Biafra land. “Instead of halting these genocide attacks against innocent Biafrans, the security agencies take pleasure in hunting and killing our volunteers who are defending our ancestral land. The massacre of innocent Biafrans at Ehamufu in Enugu State on Wednesday morning unchallenged by the security agents is another confirmation of the criminal role of the Nigeria security agents in the evil agenda of the Fulani in Nigeria.”

