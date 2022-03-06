IPOB vows to confront enforcers of Monday stay-at-home

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

After several warnings and calls to end the Monday stay-at-home without success the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to tackle the enforcers of the order directly.

The group said in a statement issued Sunday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful that: “We realise that some unscrupulous politicians and elements are recruiting cultists and criminals to attack our innocent citizens in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home in Biafraland especially the ones in Enugu State and other states in Biafraland.”

IPOB disclosed it was aware: “These criminals are mobilising to attack innocent citizens in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order which IPOB had suspended long time ago.

“We are informing those enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order to retrace their steps or be ready to contend the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who initiated Monday sit-at-home order but stopped it for obvious reasons.

“We have said it before that IPOB will release its security outfit to chase those involved in enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home. We can’t fold our hands and watch base fellows unleash mayhem on innocent Biafrans on Mondays under the guise of enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order. Enough is enough!”

“Those killing innocent people in the name of enforcing sit-at-home order on Mondays are not IPOB members. IPOB cannot be part of destruction of the same people we are labouring the emancipate. We don’t waste lives, we protect lives. Evil politicians in Biafraland are the ones creating tension because their selfish political interest.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...