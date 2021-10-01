News

IPOB vows to unmask perpetrators of assassinations in Igbo land

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to use its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to go after perpetrators of the organised serial high profile assassinations in the South East geo-political zone. The media and publicity secretary of IPOB, EmmaPowerful, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday that the separatist group had no hand in the reprehensible acts and would go after those behind it if they do not have a rethink. The group said it had uncovered plots by the enemies to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the sit-at-home order.

The statement reads in part: “Our volunteers and security operatives should be on alert in every part of Biafra land. We realise that some hoodlums working for our enemies would want to capitalise on this order and attack people and turn around to blame it on IPOB.

“IPOB through its intelligence units has discovered that the Nigerian establishment working in cohort with the Fulani Oligarchy has activated their second phase of their plan to take over indigenous people’s ancestral lands. Dr. Mailafia, who revealed this plan of the Fulani to start targeted killings of prominent Southerners has commenced in earnest with the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili.

Our Reporters

