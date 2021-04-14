News

IPOB warns citizens against joining Ebube Agu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anyone joining the newly established South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life. The threat was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful and obtained electronically by our correspondent, where the separatist group regretted that the Governors of the South-East belatedly announced the formation of security outfit without anything on ground, neither men nor equipment, thereby raising the suspicion that they were pressured to establish the security outfit. The statement read in part: “Whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN. They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage the ESN. “Any other security outfit formed in the South-East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit. Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It is already late.”

