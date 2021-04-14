IPOB warns citizens against joining Ebube Agu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that anyone joining the newly established South-East regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, with the intention of spying and sabotaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) will pay with his life. The threat was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful and obtained electronically by our correspondent, where the separatist group regretted that the Governors of the South-East belatedly announced the formation of security outfit without anything on ground, neither men nor equipment, thereby raising the suspicion that they were pressured to establish the security outfit. The statement read in part: “Whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN. They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage the ESN. “Any other security outfit formed in the South-East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit. Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It is already late.”
Related Articles
Ondo violence: PDP demands Kekemeke’s arrest, Akeredolu’s probe
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest of a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Isaac Kekemeke for last weekend’s electoral violence in the state. The party also said that security agencies should invite Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for questioning in connection with the violence. PDP in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti: Rainstorm destroys 200 houses, schools, churches, renders 1,000 homeless
Storm, which accompanied a downpour, has destroyed about 200 houses and render about 1,000 people homeless at Erimope-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The downpour, which started about 6pm on Friday, destroyed residential buildings in the town. The displaced people are now taking refuge in a neighbouring community. Apart from private […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP to Metuh: We share in your travails
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday visited its erstwhile National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh, who recently underwent medical treatment overseas. Metuh, whose conviction by an Abuja High Court on alleged corruption, was quashed late last year by a unanimous decision of a Court of Appeal panel after spending […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)