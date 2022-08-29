IPOB warns kidnappers to leave S’East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday condemned the incessant kidnapping and killings in the South East and warned those behind the dastardly act to desist forthwith.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, described it as sacrilegious to be part of the “crimes against our own people.”

“We are cautioning those claiming to kidnap because of non-compliance to the non-existent Monday sit-at-home order to stop. If you are fighting for Biafra freedom and wish that Nnamdi KANU should be released from the DSS dungeon you must stop all forms of criminalities in Biafra land.

However, if you enjoy spilling the blood of a fellow innocent Biafran, bear in mind that you will be rewarded in the same coin,” he said.

The group admitted that it initiated the Monday sit at home order but rescinded it when directed otherwise by its leader, Maxi Nnamdi Kanu. “We don’t know why infiltrators paid to be unfortunate disciples to Nnamdi Kanu will recruit, brains wash and armed criminals and some misguided Biafrans to maim, kidnap, murder and destroy fellow Biafran properties so as to enforce already suspended Monday sit-at-home. “We are calling those brainwashed and misguided Biafrans used by the paid infiltrators to impersonate IPOB to pull out of such a gang.

But if you continue kidnapping and killing innocent citizens because of Monday sit-at-home, bear in mind that you must be killed because you are not fighting for Biafra’s restoration nor the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the group warned.

IPOB sent a serious warning to “criminal gangs contracted to continue to harass our people, IPOB and ESN operatives must not spare you unless you repent. If indeed you’re passionate to fight for Biafra freedom, how come you didn’t join ESN and do the legitimate work for Biafra freedom?

Those who have been brainwashed into terrorizing our people should stop, repent and revert to IPOB strategy and operations or regret your actions.”

The group insisted that the “infiltrators were paid to hire criminals to impersonate, blackmail, demonise and destroy IPOB in the eyes of the international community by killing our people whom we are fighting for their liberation and freedom.

IPOB don’t kill and must not kill anybody to have Biafra as a Sovereign Nation. Biafra will come but not through car snatching, kidnappings and killings going on in these communities in Imo, Abia, Enugu Anambra and Ebonyi states.”

