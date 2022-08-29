News Top Stories

IPOB warns kidnappers to leave S’East

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday condemned the incessant kidnapping and killings in the South East and warned those behind the dastardly act to desist forthwith.

 

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, described it as sacrilegious to be part of the “crimes against our own people.”

“We are cautioning those claiming to kidnap because of non-compliance to the non-existent Monday sit-at-home order to stop. If you are fighting for Biafra freedom and wish that Nnamdi KANU should  be released from the DSS dungeon you must stop all forms of criminalities in Biafra land.

 

However, if you enjoy spilling the blood of a fellow innocent Biafran, bear in mind that you will be rewarded in the same coin,” he said.

 

The group admitted that it initiated the Monday sit at home order but rescinded it when directed otherwise by its leader, Maxi Nnamdi Kanu. “We don’t know why infiltrators paid to be unfortunate disciples to Nnamdi Kanu will recruit, brains wash and armed criminals and some misguided Biafrans to maim, kidnap, murder and destroy fellow Biafran properties so as to enforce already suspended Monday sit-at-home. “We are calling those brainwashed and misguided Biafrans used by the paid infiltrators to impersonate IPOB to pull out of such a gang.

 

But if you continue kidnapping and killing innocent citizens because of Monday sit-at-home, bear in mind that you must be killed because you are not fighting for Biafra’s restoration nor the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the group warned.

IPOB sent a serious warning to “criminal gangs contracted to continue to harass our people, IPOB and ESN operatives must not spare you unless you repent. If indeed you’re passionate to fight for Biafra freedom, how come you didn’t join ESN and do the legitimate work for Biafra freedom?

Those who have been brainwashed into terrorizing our people should stop, repent and revert to IPOB strategy and operations or regret your actions.”

The group insisted that the “infiltrators were paid to hire criminals to impersonate, blackmail, demonise and destroy IPOB in the eyes of the international community by killing our people whom we are fighting for their liberation and freedom.

IPOB don’t kill and must not kill anybody to have Biafra as a Sovereign Nation. Biafra will come but not through car snatching, kidnappings and killings going on in these communities in Imo, Abia, Enugu Anambra and Ebonyi states.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obaseki proposes ‘unity template’ to tackle rising tension, COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has reassured the people of the state that his administration will continue to pursue policies and projects that will place the state on a sustainable path of economic prosperity and guarantee better livelihood through a ‘unity template.’ The governor, however, called for the support and collaboration of the […]
News

Foundation boosts trauma management, emergency care

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Hope of achieving effective management of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria was raised in Lagos recently with the unveiling of a multi-speciality hospital by the Loveworld Medical Missions Services.   The Loveworld Medical Missions and Services is part of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International.   Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, which […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Manufacturers hike prices to augment shortfall

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

•Nigerians to pay more for goods, food   Aside the worsening security challenges in the country confronting Nigeria’s economy in all fronts, there are revelations that the devastating impact of COVID-19 and rising cost pressures are forcing manufacturing firms to inflate the prices of goods and others to compensate for revenue shortfall incurred during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica