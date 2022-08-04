IPOB warns S’East govs, monarchs, others against ceding land to herdsmen

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday warned South East governors, traditional rulers and community President- Generals against ceding land in the region to Fulani herdsmen “for in the name of agricultural investment”. The group said governors and traditional rulers: “Should also monitor themselves to ensure this advice and orders given by IPOB is strictly adhered to for our future peace.” It claimed selling land to herders could pave the way for terrorists from Sahel to occupy and invade the region.

IPOB issued the warning in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful. The separatist group said: “The global movement and noble family of the IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is illegally detained in the DSS custody and solitary confinement in Abuja, wishes to remind Biafrans, friends of Biafra, lovers of Biafra freedom, all the traditional rulers and presidents general to desist from any plan or pressure to either sell or hand over our ancestral lands to any government or Fulani agents for any purported agricultural purposes or anything else.

“This warning has become very necessary and is mainly for all Igbo traditional rulers, PGs, politicians, real estate agencies and other political jobbers to desist from any attempt to secretly allocate community land to Fulani herdsmen in the name of agricultural investment or any project. The marauding Fulani are not coming for any agricultural business but rather to occupy the land with their cattle and subsequently invite their terrorist relatives from the Sahel to occupy our ancestral lands in their land grabbing agenda.

“Anyone after this warning that goes ahead to sell land to these invaders, and we get wind of it should bear it in mind that we cannot allow Fulani or their agents to operate on such land.” He further said: “We don’t want any RUGA or any such other name they call it in any of our territory. Our people must understand that either free or donations you are going to regret your decision to sell any of our ancestral land to Fulani for any purpose.”

