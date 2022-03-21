IPOB: We’ll cooperate with governors with good intentions

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has offered to cooperate with South-East and South- South governors with interest of ‘Biafrans’ at the centre of their programmes.

The group, in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said its members are human beings committed to the wellbeing, happiness and security of the people.

This is even as the separatist group warned Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to avoid anyone in or outside his government that would advise him to arrest, imprison or kill IPOB members in the state as such would mark the beginning of his failure as governor.

IPOB advised Governor Soludo to remain focused on his vision and mission and shun distractions and bad advice from ‘evil politicians’, saying he should avoid the mistakes of his predecessor, Willie Obiano, whom it said looked the other way when its members were killed at Nkpor in 2016 during the annual remembrance of those who paid the ultimate price for freedom between 1967 and 1970.

IPOB while describing Soludo’s inaugural speech as encouraging, however warned that “any governor that makes himself a willing Fulani tool to either criminalise our just agitation for freedom will without a doubt be paid in the same coin”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...