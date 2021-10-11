News

IPOB: We’re disappointed in Al’s unsubstantiated claim

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed doubt that Amnesty International (AI) could make the unsubstantiated claim that the group was responsible for the killings in the South East, noting that if it indeed made such statement, it was disappointing.

 

“It is baffling that a reputable global organisation like Amnesty International will condescend into making statements without investigations. How did Amnesty International arrive at its conclusion that IPOB is responsible for the killings in South East?

 

The separatist group reminded Amnesty International that it had “suspended its earlier order for Ghost Mondays before hooligans sponsorsed by politicians hijacked the exercise to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the suspended order just to implicate IPOB and we still stand by that order and decision that Monday sit at home has been suspended.”

 

The group reiterated that anyone purporting to enforce Sit-At-Home on Monday is not from IPOB.

 

“Last week murder because of enforcement of sit at home by angry mob in Mbaise, Imo State, was not IPOB family member, so Amnesty International must verify information before making pronouncements to the public.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Five banks spend N230.98bn on personnel in 9 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

2,477 lenders’ employees lose jobs in 3 months 6,408 contract staff sacked since January Five deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country spent a total of N230.98 billion on personnel expenses in the first nine months of 2020, results released by the lend-ers show. The figure is N19.70 billion more than the N211.28 billion the […]
News

Activist to Enugu communities: Stop shielding perpetrators of rape, gender-based violence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State-based human rights activist, Mr. Larry Oguego has advised residents to desist from shielding their relations who had committed sexual and gender-based violence from prosecution as this practice if not tackled would embolden criminals to continue committing crimes in the society. Oguego gave the advice yesterday during a Community Dialogue on ‘Involving Men and […]
News

FCT records 1,728 cases of acute children malnourishment

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has raised the alarm over the growing rate of children malnourishment within the nation’s capital. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu disclosed yesterday in Abuja that between January and June 2021, about 1,728 cases of acute malnourishment of five children under age five were recorded and also treated. Aliyu, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica