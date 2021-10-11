IPOB: We’re disappointed in Al’s unsubstantiated claim

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed doubt that Amnesty International (AI) could make the unsubstantiated claim that the group was responsible for the killings in the South East, noting that if it indeed made such statement, it was disappointing.

“It is baffling that a reputable global organisation like Amnesty International will condescend into making statements without investigations. How did Amnesty International arrive at its conclusion that IPOB is responsible for the killings in South East?

The separatist group reminded Amnesty International that it had “suspended its earlier order for Ghost Mondays before hooligans sponsorsed by politicians hijacked the exercise to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing the suspended order just to implicate IPOB and we still stand by that order and decision that Monday sit at home has been suspended.”

The group reiterated that anyone purporting to enforce Sit-At-Home on Monday is not from IPOB.

“Last week murder because of enforcement of sit at home by angry mob in Mbaise, Imo State, was not IPOB family member, so Amnesty International must verify information before making pronouncements to the public.”

