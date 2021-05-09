IPOB writes Biden: Do not sell weapons to Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has written to the President of the United States of America, Mr. Joe Biden urging the American government to turn down President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for military assistance.

The letter, dated May 1, 2021 and signed by the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, told the American President that any weapon sold to the Nigerian government under Buhari will only reinforce the government’s already outrageous records of human rights violations.

The letter read in part: “Mr President, as you consider Buhari’s request for military assistance to Nigeria, we respectfully urge you to also consider that President Buhari has made Nigeria the most dangerous country in the world for Christians, Jews and Nigeria’s indigenous peoples, particularly those of the former Republic of Biafra.

“United States sales or transfers of weapons to Nigeria to fight Boko Haram are diverted to killing and terrorizing Christians and Jews. The Nigerian army, which leadership is Fulani and Islamist is complicit in these illicit transfers.”

The letter noted that Buhari’s “human rights violations and atrocities have been confirmed and published by the US State Department in its various Human Rights Reports on Nigeria, by Amnesty International and other credible bodies.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has recommended listing Nigeria as a country of concern because of its religious oppressions.” The letter also touched on the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami. It read,

“He (Buhari) has appointed radical Muslims to head every security agency in Nigeria, including Sheikh Isa Pantami whose profuse support for Al Qaeda and the Taliban was widely published recently.

Yet, Mr Buhari has refused to sack him from his sensitive position as Minister of Communication overseeing the biometric data of Nigerians. By defending Sheikh Pantami,

Mr Buhari is seemingly aligning with Mr. Pantami’s terrorist sympathies.” The separatist group alleged that Buhari’s rule is convulsing Nigeria and turning Nigeria into a new safe haven for radical Islamic terrorists across Africa, a situation that poses a potent threat to US interests, from the Sahel to the Gulf of Guinea

