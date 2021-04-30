Metro & Crime

‘IPOB’ll go after all terrorists’, Nnamdi Kanu tells Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to threat by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), to avenge the death of herdsmen in Anambra State.
Kanu warned that IPOB would go after every killer Fulani herdsmen terrorists in the Southeast.
The National Secretary of MACBAN, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, had said Kanu and IPOB members would pay dearly for the killing of about 50 herdsmen recently in the Southeast.
However, the IPOB leader said the implementation of such a threat would be the last of herdsmen in the Southeast.
In a terse statement, Kanu said: “We’ll Avenge Death Of Every Herdsman Killed In South-East By Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB – Miyetti Allah
“Miyetti Allah, hear this: IPOB is not South-East Governors that you can threaten & get away with. We are the same IPOB that collapsed the #Zoo.
“We are after every killer herdsman. We are after you Fulani terrorists and murderers masquerading as herdsmen.
“If you implement this your THREAT, it shall be your last. We no longer believe in turning the other cheek, it is now blood for blood and you will lose.”

