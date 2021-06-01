IPOB’s sit-at-home grounds S’East, Delta

Social and economic activities were paralysed yesterday in major towns across the South-East states as there was total compliance to the sitat- home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Residents of Asaba, the Delta State capital, in the South-South also complied fully with the stayat- home order. Motorists and other road users on some rural roads in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State were molested by hoodlums during the sit-at-home.

The hoodlums beat up the road users for refusing to observe the order and set some vehicles, including motorcycles ablaze.

Some of the roads in the metropolis where the motorists and other road users were molested included Ebebe Junction, Ogbaga Road and Echiaba Road, all in Ebonyi Local Government Area. Our correspondent, who toured some of the roads, saw roadblocks mounted with some motorcycles on fire.

The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, later deployed policemen to the roads. The policemen engaged the hoodlums in a shootout and arrested some of them. On Ogbaga Road, a police van was full of people with blood all over their bodies.

On the popular Waterworks Road in Abakaliki, all banks, including the Glo office, and shops were under lock and key while the streets around the ever-busy road were deserted. However, a few people were in groups discussing while a few commercial motorcycles and tricycles were operating.

The bikes and tricycles put on green leaves to show solidarity with the sit-at-home order. Peace Mass Transit, Onitsha South Mass Transit, Romchi Mass Transit and other transport firms located on Afikpo Road in the Abakaliki metropolis, did not open for business.

There was no vehicular traffic along Police Junction, Ugwuachara, Abakaliki and Mile 50 Road while a few boys were playing football on the road. One of the schools located in the metropolis, Oak Special School, had on Sunday notified parents that it would not open because of the sitat- home order

“This is to inform our parents, pupils/students and teachers of Oak Special Schools that schools will not be in session tomorrow 31/5/2021. Parents are advised to stay safe with their children at home due to levels of insecurities and declaration tours. We apologise for the late notification.

Thanks for your usual understanding,” the notice reads. The state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu, told our correspondent on the phone that his men had arrested some hoodlums.

He said: “We have arrested some of the hoodlums; we have arrested some of them. We are still moving round the roads, especially the rural ones arresting them.” The gun battle between the police engaged and the hoodlums on Ogbaga Road lasted more than one hour.

The IPOB directive recorded total compliance in cities and villages across Abia State. Markets, banks, motor parks and other commercial places, including schools and government offices, were under lock and key. Streets in Umuahia, the state capital, were deserted from 6am when New Telegraph started monitoring the level of compliance. IPOB had directed states across the South-East and elsewhere Igbo reside to observe May 31, as Biafra day.

The IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it was to be observed on May 30, but it was shifted to May 31, to enable Christians to attend service on Sunday. Powerful further explained that the day was significant as a memorial for those who paid the supreme price for the people of the zone to be preserved.

Over time the order has gained ascendancy, especially across the South-East states. All markets and motor parks were shut in Anambra State. Commercial buses and tricycles otherwise called Keke operators offered skeletal services to commuters while neighbours sat in groups to monitor the situation.

The sit-at-home protest was peaceful as there was 100 per cent compliance at press time.

The police, however, deployed officers and men who patrolled the streets of Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia. There was no face off between IPOB and security operatives.

However, the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has expressed happiness over the prayers offered by churches in the South-East over the security situation in the country and the compliance with the sit-athome directive.

The MASSOB leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, said in a statement that the churches had shown brotherhood and Biafran spirit in their compliance. He said: “MASSOB specifically expresses our heartfelt gratitude to the Catholic, Methodist, Anglican, Presbyterian, Assemblies of God, Apostolic, Grace of God churches and others we may not mention their names.

We also observed that some Yoruba-owned churches, whose state and zonal overseers are Yoruba did not allow their Igbo members to honour Biafran fallen soldiers.” There was also total compliance with the directive in Nnewi, the industrial city of Anambra State. Between 7.30am and 3pm yesterday, when New Telegraph monitored the situation in the city, there were no vehicular movements all through.

From the ever-busy Bank Road, down to Igwe Orizu Road, Ozubulu Road, Nnobi Road, Nnewi-Oba Old Road, etc, the story was the same – no vehicular movement and no business activities. When New Telegraph visited the Nnewi North Local Government Area Secretariat, the entrance gate was under lock and key, showing that there were no activities there.

Also, in all the places monitored, there was no presence of police, soldiers, or local vigilantes, etc. There were also no reported clashes, violence or destruction of properties. Enugu State was completely shut down as residents stayed off the streets and markets in obedience to a sit-at-home order.

All business and social activities were brought to a halt as the state capital and other parts of the state became ghost towns. However, a convoy of combined security forces moving in more than 15 Hilux vans were seen patrolling the streets, occasionally releasing gunshots into the air and blaring sirens.

The police command had previously warned the residents against gathering in groups. Reports from Emene, a major suburb of Enugu, indicated that the security agents dispersed the gathering crowd.

The streets and major roads in Imo State were also deserted. Some people, however, said most people opted to stay at home because of the rampant extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances and arbitrary arrests in the state by security forces whose calls to residents to discountenance the sit-athome order were not enough to reassure the residents of their safety in the hands of the security forces.

So many residents were compelled to stay at home rather than risk ‘stray bullets’ from security forces whose rules of engagement were increasingly becoming questionable.

Also, a peep into the major roads and streets in Owerri, the Imo State capital left one with the impression that there was a war or that the security forces were awaiting an attack from another invading army. All strategic locations in Owerri were occupied by fierce-looking, combat-ready security operatives.

There was a heavy military presence across the state – from Naze, Akachi Road to Okigwe Road, Imo State University (IMSU) roundabout to Dick Tiger junction by Egbu Road.

There was heavy police presence at the Umezurike Hospital, off Royce Road, Fire service junction, Douglas Road by Ama JK and at the Control roundabout. From Concord Road by First Inland Road Junction to Protea Hotel Junction; from Airport Junction Aba-Owerri Road to Obiangwu- Ngor Okpala; from Nguru and Logara, Mbaise, there was heavy military presence. It was the same situation from the Orji Flyover to the Amakohia/ Akwakuma Flyover.

The city of Owerri was stuffed with an unprecedented military presence. Also in Asaba, Delta State, schools, financial institutions, hotels, marketplaces and shops were shut.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, warned that on no account should anybody be seen carrying or hoisting the Biafran flag in whatever guise in the state.

Ali vowed that the command would go after and deal decisively with any miscreant who might be found wanting. Sellers and buyers stayed away from the two popular markets within Asaba metropolis – the Ogbeogonogo and Midwifery markets.

Also, the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Secondary School and other public and private schools on the popular Okpanam Road were empty. Apart from tricycle and motorcycle operators, the major streets of Asaba, including Nnebisi, DLA, Summit and Okpanam, were free of commuters and vehicular movements. But stern-looking security operatives did not lose sight of their duties.

They mounted guards at every flashpoint to maintain law and order. The Police Commissioner, Ali, in Asaba yesterday said the command would deal ruthlessly with any member of IPOB found fomenting trouble.

