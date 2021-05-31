IPoB’s sit-at-home order grounds S’East

(Enugu)

Socio-economic activities were shut down in Enugu on Monday following the sit-at-home order issued by pro-Biafra groups in the South East zone the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN recalls that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB); Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB); Biafra Zionist Movement (BZM) and other pro-Biafra groups have unanimously issued their annual sit-at-home order for May 30 and May 31.

The groups said that the sit-at-home was to commemorate and honour those that died during the 30-month Nigerian civil war.

NAN correspondent, who monitored the metropolis, observed that all the streets, markets, banks, schools and government offices were closed.

Also closed for businesses were filling stations, malls and even hospitals.

NAN also observed that major markets – Mayor, Garki, Ogbete, New Market – were all shut down; while banks, other financial institutions, shops, malls and newspaper distribution axis did not open for business.

However, the state government had rescheduled the resumption of schools from May 31 to June 7 probably due to safety of children.

Reacting, an elderly man, Pa Johnson Nnam, told NAN that there was nothing wrong in putting aside a day to remember their departed brothers and sisters during the war.

Nnam, who is a trader in Ogbete Market, noted that the South-East governors should buy into and even set-up a memorial statute in each of the states for our “fallen heroes’’.

“We lost millions of people during the war, there is no family then in the East, that did not lose one, two or more persons.

“As humans, we owe it a duty to always remember part of us that have transited in glory,’’ he said.

A transporter, Mr Nnamdi Offor, said that the sit-at-home had afforded him the opportunity to know and interact with his neighbours the more and discuss national issues of mutual interest.

It is a similar situation in the local government areas as people remained indoors and businesses closed.

In Abakpa Nike in Enugu East, there were no activities in the area except children who were seen playing football on the deserted streets.

Some people who spoke to NAN expressed satisfaction with the development adding that it reduced the incessant crime and criminality in the zone.

In Nsukka, many residents were seen sitting in front of their houses and observing the situation.

Mr Romanus Nnadi, a businessman, said he closed his shop in memory of departed heroes who sacrificed their lives during the war.

Mr Ken Ezema said the sit-at-home was the only way he could honor the war heroes.

A student of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Frederick Nnanna said the exercise afforded him the opportunity to appreciate what happened during the civil war.

“I am 21 years old and I don’t know much about the Nigeria civil war because we did not do history in secondary school.

“I thank those who initiated the event and I hope it would be done subsequently,” he said.

ABIA… (Aba)

Businesses grounded in Aba

Social and Economic activities in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia was on Monday grounded to a halt following Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order.

Only few persons who appear to have come out to check happenings in their environments were seen on the roads which had been taken over by youths playing football.

The pro-Biafra group led by Nnamdi Kanu had in a statement, ordered people from the South-east to sit at home between May 30 and May 31 for its annual Biafra Remembrance Day.

In the statement, Kanu said the day was set aside in to remember over 5 million Biafrans who died during the three-year civil war in esteem 1967 to 1970 in Nigeria.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the central town district of Main Park, Industry Road, St Michael’s Road, and others were deserted on Monday.

The ever busy Osisioma junction which leads into the city of Aba was deserted.

The main markets in Aba which includes Cemetery Road, Ahia Ohuru, Ekeoha also known as Shopping Centre, Ariaria International and Asa Nnentu spare parts markets were all under lock and key.

Apostle Chidiebere, a transpoter, told NAN that he was staying away from work to heed the warning.

“It is also very important that we respect our fallen heroes by remembering their sacrifice during the war.

“We should also use this opportunity to let the world know through our disposition what befell our people during the Biafra-Nigeria war, and to discourage our governments from taking decisions and moves that could result to another war,” he said.

A community leader in Aba South LGA, Chief Ibewuchi Ndimele, said there was no going back on the peoples resolve to observe the order.

He said the order was a welcome development because it was made to honour people of Biafra that were brutally murdered for asking for their rights.

Ndimele urged the government to stop Igbo marginalization and give them a sense of belonging.

ANAMBRA… (Awka)

Socio-economic activities crippled in Awka

Social and economic activities were grounded in Awka, Anambra State capital, on Monday following the Sit-at-home order (on May 31) given by the proscribed Biafra agitators, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group said it declared a Sit-at-home order in rememberance of more than five million Igbo people who died during the three years of civil war between the defunct Biafra and Nigeria.

IPOB said May 31 is being observed as special day to remember the dead Igbos.

Self-style IPOB leader, NNamdi Kanu, said the usual date is May 30, the shift to May 31, was to allow the Sunday worshippers to go to church and take part in the rememberance day.

A resident of Awka, Mrs Ngozi Nwosu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that she decided to stay at home in order to play safe.

“I do not want to go anywhere and thank God that my children’s schools are on break so all of us are indoors to avoid problem,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Ogochi Ezeike, said that the leadership of Eke Awka Market, the major market in the state capital, told NAN that the market will not open for business due to the IPOB order.

“As you can see, everywhere is totally shutdown, even if one is in the market who will buy from the person?,” he queried.

NAN reports that most of the shops at the popular Aroma junction, Awka, Zik’s Avenue, Unizik junction and other popular places are not open for business.

Like this: Like Loading...