IPOB’s sit-at-home order: Two killed, vehicles destroyed in Anambra

*Markets, banks, offices shut

Okey Maduforo Awka and Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Two persons were confirmed dead and a number of vehicles destroyed in Anambra State Monday following the sit-at-home order declared by the Indegeous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Also all markets, banks and government offices were shut down in compliance with the order by IPOB.

Similarly the River Niger Bridge Head saw traffic gridlock as motorists moved slowly apprehensive that IPOB members may attack them, though no incident was recorded as at the time of sending this report.

There was bonfires at Oba junction along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway as well as Ichi boundary two between Ekwusigo and Nnewi North local government areas.

The two suspected Okada riders who were killed at Izuchukwu junction area of the roundabout in the industrial town according to eye witness accounts included a leader of thr Eastern Security Network (ESN) and a commercial motorcyclist.

Our source claimed that problem started at about 7am when some IPOB members came out to enforce the sit at home order and in the process blockade the major roads in the industrial town.

Some soldiers, according to him, however, came in to clear the items used to block the roads leading to an altercation between them and the IPOB members.

The eye witnesses said that the two victims were actually killed by the soldiers.

Meanwhile, the industrial town has been reduced to a ghost town as the people who initially came to out for their daily business, promptly rushed back home in the wake of the tensed atmosphere.

