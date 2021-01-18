Metro & Crime

IPOB’s stand on Igbo presidency predicted – S’East group

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

A group, the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has said that the statement, Sunday, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stating its opposition to an Igbo presidency in 2023, has vindicated its earlier position that IPOB was being sponsored by fifth columnists to destroy the South East region.
It will be recalled that IPOB had, in a statement, given reason for its refusal to support a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, alleging that “all the people being prepared for the position are stooges that will be used against the interest of Ndigbo, Biafrans and the Biafra agitating groups.”
But in its reaction, the Igbo professionals’ group said it was not surprised at the position of the outlawed group, expressing happiness that it alerted the region on the real identities of IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu earlier.
“The circulated press release by a terrorist group under IPOB, published in some few  national papers yesterday, expressing its refusal to support the agitation for Igbo presidency come 2023,  has vindicated our stand  that IPOB and its fugitive leader, Nnamdi Kanu, are anti-Igbo,” it said.
It questioned why IPOB, which claimed to be working for the interest of the South East region, would be against what the people of South East extraction have since been looking forward to.
The group said: “Naturally, any group working for the advancement of its people should be at the forefront of issues that would see to the realisation of their yearnings and aspirations.
“IPOB knows vividly well that the general feelings of the people of the South East is how the region can also be entrusted with Nigeria’s presidency. Ironically, this is not the case here with IPOB! So one would be quick to ask what really is IPOB looking for? We believe strongly that no reasonable group should kick against the progress of its own people as IPOB is currently doing.
“We had earlier alerted our people that desperate politicians feeling threatened of the chances of Igbo to produce the president in 2023 were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu to scuttle the bid. The position of IPOB has obviously confirmed this. They are traitors hence we must rise up and end their activities in Igbo land now.”
According to the Igbo professionals’ group: “At this point that almost every Nigerian is clamouring for Igbo presidency, the best thing for IPOB is to embrace the move and work to its realisation if actually it’s out to work for the betterment Igbo nation.”
CSEPNND, while insisting that desperate politicians were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu to thwart an Igbo presidency in 2023, insisted that it was time for the people to denounce IPOB and its inglorious activities entirely.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Like Lagos, Kwara to abolish pension for ex-govs 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kwara State Governor, Adulrahman Abdulrasaq, says his administration will send a bill to the state house of assembly to abolish pension for former governors and deputy governors of the state. The governor said this via his Twitter handle on Friday. Abdulrasaq said the decision to abolish pension for former governors was in line with […]
Metro & Crime

Traffic Law: No going back on clampdown on violators, LASG insists

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Impounds 150 vehicles, 131 motorcycles *26 motorcyclists in detention, says Taskforce Concerned over the frequent clash between officials of the Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit and commercial motorcyclists, also known as Okada riders, the Lagos State government Wednesday vowed to continue to enforce its traffic laws to maintain sanity on roads and […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N20.9bn bags of rice, other contraband

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…recovers N1.75bn from importers Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has seized 31,129 of 50kg bags of foreign rice, 11,290 cartons of foreign poultry products and other contraband valued at N20.89 billion. The unit also recovered N1.75 billion from importers who shortchanged the government. Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Theophilus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica