IPOB’s stand on Igbo presidency predicted – S’East group

Our Reporter

A group, the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has said that the statement, Sunday, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), stating its opposition to an Igbo presidency in 2023, has vindicated its earlier position that IPOB was being sponsored by fifth columnists to destroy the South East region.

It will be recalled that IPOB had, in a statement, given reason for its refusal to support a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, alleging that “all the people being prepared for the position are stooges that will be used against the interest of Ndigbo, Biafrans and the Biafra agitating groups.”

But in its reaction, the Igbo professionals’ group said it was not surprised at the position of the outlawed group, expressing happiness that it alerted the region on the real identities of IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu earlier.

“The circulated press release by a terrorist group under IPOB, published in some few national papers yesterday, expressing its refusal to support the agitation for Igbo presidency come 2023, has vindicated our stand that IPOB and its fugitive leader, Nnamdi Kanu, are anti-Igbo,” it said.

It questioned why IPOB, which claimed to be working for the interest of the South East region, would be against what the people of South East extraction have since been looking forward to.

The group said: “Naturally, any group working for the advancement of its people should be at the forefront of issues that would see to the realisation of their yearnings and aspirations.

“IPOB knows vividly well that the general feelings of the people of the South East is how the region can also be entrusted with Nigeria’s presidency. Ironically, this is not the case here with IPOB! So one would be quick to ask what really is IPOB looking for? We believe strongly that no reasonable group should kick against the progress of its own people as IPOB is currently doing.

“We had earlier alerted our people that desperate politicians feeling threatened of the chances of Igbo to produce the president in 2023 were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu to scuttle the bid. The position of IPOB has obviously confirmed this. They are traitors hence we must rise up and end their activities in Igbo land now.”

According to the Igbo professionals’ group: “At this point that almost every Nigerian is clamouring for Igbo presidency, the best thing for IPOB is to embrace the move and work to its realisation if actually it’s out to work for the betterment Igbo nation.”

CSEPNND, while insisting that desperate politicians were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu to thwart an Igbo presidency in 2023, insisted that it was time for the people to denounce IPOB and its inglorious activities entirely.

