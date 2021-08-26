IPOB’s stay-at-home not observed in Imo – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, yesterday said that the weekly stay-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) was being ignored in his state. The governor, who insisted that peace had returned to Imo State following the intervention of security agencies, said this while interacting with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammmadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

“To the extent of what I know about the stay-athome order, even the people on their own called off the order. In Imo State, it is not being observed. People are doing their businesses. Most people in Imo are business men and women, who depend on their daily activities and income to feed their families. So, they cannot afford to stay at home idle and allow hunger to ravage the state.”

The governor said he got assurances from the President that the Federal Government would soon award the contracts for three erosion sites in his state and had approved the release of funds for various contractors working in Imo. To underscore the return of peace to the state, the governor recalled that a league match was recently played between Adamawa United and Heartland FC at night in Owerri, without any security hitch. Asked to comment on anti-grazing laws being passed in some states, Uzodinma said he had no such law in Imo State.

