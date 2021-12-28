News Top Stories

IPPIS: 1,173 Foreign Mission workers may forfeit January salaries

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said it may suspend the salaries of 1,173 of its workers by January 2022 over the failure to upgrade their records on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). In a circular marked HCSF/PS/CMO/POL. III/T/62, which was exclusively obtained by an online news portal, The Examiner, in Abuja, was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, and addressed to the affected workers and ‘A’ list attached to the circular.

In the circular, which emanated from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, was titled: ‘Conduct of IPPIS human resource records verification exercise for employees in the Nigerian foreign missions’. New Telegraph further learnt that the circular also confirmed the total number of employees as 1,173.

The circular reads in part: “The Head of Civil Service of the Federation has approved the opening of the verification of the IPPIS records verification portal for officers who did not update their records as earlier directed. Closing date is Friday, January 7, 2022.

“In view of the above, all the affected officers as contained in the attached list are advised to visit the IPPIS verification portal to update their records not later than the above stated closing date.” Recall that controversies have continued to trail the introduction of IPPIS as the payment system of Federal Government workers. Prominent unions and associations such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Union of Universities (SSUU) and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) among others, have continued to lament the discrepancies in the IPPIS. However, the Federal Government has been insistent that it would not pay workers, who fail to register on the platform.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pipeline vandalism drops by 37.21% in January – NNPC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…increases gas supply for power generation The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said there was a 37.21 per cent reduction in cases of oil pipeline vandalism nationwide in the month of January. According to the January 2021 edition of the NNPC’s 66th Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), 27 pipelines were vandalized in January […]
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: Tight security as PDP, APC hold rallies in Benin

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

There was tight security in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday, as the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), held rallies in different locations in the ancient state capital.   While the PDP held its rally at Urokpota Hall at an open ground, which created hours of gridlock around Ring […]
News

Lagos trade fair gets new date over #EndSARS protests, COVID-19

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the premier chamber of commerce and a leading voice in the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria, has postponed the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair. According to the chamber, the fair which was expected to feature both physical and virtual platforms, would now hold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica