IPPIS: 1,173 Foreign Mission workers may forfeit January salaries

The Federal Government has said it may suspend the salaries of 1,173 of its workers by January 2022 over the failure to upgrade their records on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). In a circular marked HCSF/PS/CMO/POL. III/T/62, which was exclusively obtained by an online news portal, The Examiner, in Abuja, was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, and addressed to the affected workers and ‘A’ list attached to the circular.

In the circular, which emanated from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, was titled: ‘Conduct of IPPIS human resource records verification exercise for employees in the Nigerian foreign missions’. New Telegraph further learnt that the circular also confirmed the total number of employees as 1,173.

The circular reads in part: “The Head of Civil Service of the Federation has approved the opening of the verification of the IPPIS records verification portal for officers who did not update their records as earlier directed. Closing date is Friday, January 7, 2022.

“In view of the above, all the affected officers as contained in the attached list are advised to visit the IPPIS verification portal to update their records not later than the above stated closing date.” Recall that controversies have continued to trail the introduction of IPPIS as the payment system of Federal Government workers. Prominent unions and associations such as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Union of Universities (SSUU) and the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) among others, have continued to lament the discrepancies in the IPPIS. However, the Federal Government has been insistent that it would not pay workers, who fail to register on the platform.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...