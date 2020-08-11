News

IPPIS: ASUU pushes UTAS as alternative payment system to FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advanced its opposition to the Federal Government’s IPPIS payment system policy in the Ivory Towers, saying that arrangement was underway to make initial presentation of its University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

 

President of the Union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, stated this in a letter addressed to Zonal coordinators, chairpersons and members of the Union made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan by the Chairman ASUU, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole.

 

The union president described the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as “a business ventu re of some interest grouW ps” in Nigeria as “their profit margin increases by the increasing number of University staff they are able to capture” and admonished members of the Union not to waiver in their resolve to reject the IPPIS.”

 

However, Ogunyemi stated that the deliberate withholding and distortion of salaries by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation were ploys to hoodwink and arm-twist members to swallow their vomit on IPPIS.

 

ASUU has been on strike to get unfulfilled agreements signed with federal government implemented and negotiate befitting conditions of service for its members including salaries while opposing the IPPIS.

