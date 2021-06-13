IPPIS: FG suspends salaries of 331 workers over non-compliance

The Federal Government has suspended the salaries of 331 Civil servants for alleged failure to comply with the rules of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS ).

Information from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the sanctioned workers failed to update their online records and also participate in the Physical Verification Exercise.

This was disclosed through a circular with reference number HCSF/ CSO/HRM/T/41, issued and signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan by the Permanent Secretary,

Career Management office, Mahmuda Mamman. The circular has directed all permanent secretaries in the affected Ministries Departments and Agencies, Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor- General of the Federation, to quickly implement the directive.

Mamman said: “Despite all the various circulars issued requesting employees of MDAs to carry out an online records update on the IPPIS verification portal, some employees in the core-MDAs failed to comply with the directives.

“As a result of this, they could also not participate in the physical verification exercise that was carried out between June 2018 and December 2020 as their records were not found on the verification portal.”

Like this: Like Loading...