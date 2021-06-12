News

IPPIS : FG suspends salaries of 331 workers over non-compliance 

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja  Comment(0)

The Federal Government has suspended the salaries of 331 Civil Servants for alleged failure  to comply with the rules of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

 

Information from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the sanctioned workers failed to update their online records and also participate in the Physical Verification Exercise.

 

This was disclosed through a circular with reference number HCSF/CSO/HRM/T/41, issued and signed on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan  by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management office, Mahmuda Mamman.

 

The circular has directed all permanent secretaries in the affected Ministries Departments and Agencies,  Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation, to quickly implement the directive.

Mamman said: “Despite all the various circulars issued requesting employees of MDAs to carry out an online records update on the IPPIS verification portal, Some employees in the core-MDAs failed to comply with the directives.

“As a result of this, they could also not participate in the physical verification exercise that was carried out between June 2018 and December 2020 as their records were not found on the verification portal.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Northern govs to group: Don’t drag us into Pantami controversy

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Northern States Governor’s Forum (NSGF), has warned a shadow group to desist from a planned smear campaign against the Forum as well as its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.   Chairman of the Forum in a Press Statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said […]
News

CJN inaugurates new PCA, Justice Mensem

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday inaugurated a substantive President for the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, with a charge to maintain the credibility of the appellate court. The CJN, who performed the inauguration at the Supreme Court, challenged the new president to live up to expectations by maintaining […]
News

S’Korea’s Moon orders more testing as coronavirus cases surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggled to control its latest and largest wave of infections. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 615 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Sunday, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica