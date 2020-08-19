News

IPPIS: FG vows to stop employees’ salaries over non-compliance

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has once again reiterated its determination towards the full implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), in all Ministries, Department and Agencies(MDAs). A letter written and personally signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi -Esan and addressed to the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and heads of all relevant government parastatal and Agencies, warned that employees of all categories who failed to comply with the IPPIS directives, would have their salaries stopped.

Yemi-Esan, who frowned that the responses of employees to the directives on records updating had been very poor, ordered that those who have not complied by uploading relevant information online, should do it before September 2020 ending. She further stressed that the government’s resolve to fast track the implementation of the policies was unwavering and would not condone any undermining conducts. According to her, employees whose salaries were erroneously stopped should forward relevant documents for appropriate corrections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sokoto approves N1.65bn for construction of sports arena, hall

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Sokoto State executive council yesterday said it has approved N1.65 billion for the construction of a new sports arena and indoor hall in the state. A breakdown of the money approved indicated that while the sum of N1.2 billion would be spent on the sports arena, about N447 million would be expended on the […]
News Top Stories

NFIU tenders report on Magu to probe panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), yesterday, tendered an indicting report on the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the Presidential Investigation Panel probing allegations of corruption against him.   A source close to the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said […]
News

US coronavirus cases rise by record 60,565 in single day, deaths increasing

Posted on Author Reporter

    The United States reported at least 60,565 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new record increase and the second day in a row infections have risen by at least 60,000, according to a Reuters tally. For a third day in a row, U.S. deaths climbed by more than 800, the highest levels seen […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: