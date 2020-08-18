News

IPPIS: FG vows to stop employees’ salaries over non-compliance

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government on Tuesday once again reiterated its determination towards the full implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), in all Ministries Department and Agencies( MDAs).
A letter written and personally signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and addressed to the Chief of Staff to President Buhari and heads of all relevant government parastatal and agencies, warned that employees of all categories who failed to comply with the IPPIS directives, would have their salaries stopped.
Yemi-Esan, who frowned that the responses of employees to the directives on records updating had been very poor, ordered that those who have not complied by uploading relevant information online, should do it before the end of September.
She further stressed that government’s resolve to fast track the implementation of the policies was unwavering and would not condone any undermining conducts.
According to her, employees whose salaries were erroneously stopped should forward relevant documents for appropriate corrections.

