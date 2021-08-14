News

IPPIS has impoverished our members, SSANU laments

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, yesterday lamented that the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has further impoverished it members in the university system Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of SSANU, who made this assertion in Benin, Friday, at the 2nd Regular Zonal Executive Council meeting of SSANU, South-South, noted that what Nigerian leaders told their members as regards the IPPIS is quite different from what is being experienced presently. According to him, due to the implementation of IPPIS, several allowances his members are entitled to were being denied, adding that they could no longer access the money they made through their multi-purpose co-operative.

“No Vice-Chancellor can employ a single staff today in our universities. If VC can no longer employ a single staff, then where is the university autonomy? “For us as a union, our highest predicament presently is the continuous denials of our member’s privileges and rights by the Federal Government of Nigeria. We signed an agreement with the Federal Government in 2009, going to 11 years now, less than 10% of that agreement has been implemented. “Our allowances are being taken for granted.

The contribution we make through our multi-purpose corporative, the money is not accessible. This gives us doubt about the anti- corruption fight professed by this government. And the worst, this money is not remitted,” he lamented. Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor, University of Benin, the host of the South- South meeting, Professor Lillian Salami, urged SSANU members and other staff of the university to cooperate with the management by offering selfless and sacrificial service and not to see the university system as a national cake. She said, “We must look beyond personal gains to enable us sacrificially do what needs to be done for the good of all. This is where we earn our daily bread and we must be committed to the sustenance of the institution rather than seeing it as a place of the national cake.”

Our Reporters

