IPPIS: Okpara varsity workers, others join protest

The Joint Action Committee of the Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, yesterday joined other Institutions in a three day nationwide protest over IPPIS and the insensitivity of the Federal Government towards their welfare.

The protest witnessed a huge turnout with protesters carrying placards with inscriptions that read “NASU members are not slaves in Tertiary Institutions;” “IPPIS is fraudulent and it’s not a Commercial Bank;” “Release our Allowances”, among others. Addressing members of NASU and SSANU, the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU in the university, Comrade Ken Njoku, said the protest was initiated as a result of the federal government’s failed attempt to address issues bordering on their welfare.

According to Njoku, the federal government had failed to implement a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached and signed with the union at the office of the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige in Abuja on the 20th October, 2020.

He stated that some of the issues for which the MoU was entered were the inconsistencies with the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), non-payment of minimum wage arrears and other earned allowances as well as the nonpayment of retirement benefits of outgone members. The union boss also noted with dismay how teaching staff in various institutions were usurping headship of nonteaching units which was a violation of conditions of Service and Establishment Procedure, explaining that the protest was aimed at correcting the anomaly as members.

