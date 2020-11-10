IPPIS: PENGASSAN commences strike over failed negotiation

Seven months after members of Academic Staff Union of Universities embarked on strike over Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), senior oil workers under the umbrella of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have also ordered its members nationwide to down tools over Federal Government’s breach of agreement over IPPIS implementation.

IPPIS is an information communications technology project initiated by the Federal Government to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its ministries, departments and agencies.

Prior to yesterday’s directive by PENGASSAN to its members nationwide, the association had on November 2, 2020, issued 7-day ultimatum and further extension to the relevant government agencies and institutions on IPPIS. In a statement to all branch chairmen, the association said it was regrettable that upon the expiration of the ultimatum, nothing concrete had been done with regards to the outstanding issues as enumerated in the letter.

The statement signed by General Secretary, PENGASSAN, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, said: “In view of the above and with expiration of the ultimatum and subsequent extension, you are hereby advised to withdraw your services effective 12 midnight on Sunday, November 8, 2020. “Please ensure that your branch members fully comply with this directive while you await further directives,” the statement said.

The statement urged all zonal offices to monitor compliance and report same to the national secretariat of the association. He noted that the reason for downing tools was to kick against the enrollment of the PENGASSAN members on IPPIS, adding that the government also failed to make any concrete move as regards the differences between PENGASSAN and government on matters bordering on IPPIS.

Besides the grievances surrounding IPPIS, PENGASSAN had also vowed to withdraw its services over government’s failure to pay arrears of 22 months owed their members working with Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA).

