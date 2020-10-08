IPPIS: Polytechnics not ready for resumption, says ASUP

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said its members were not ready to resume rather, they were getting ready to withdraw services without notice, due to the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System ( IPPIS).

President of ASUP Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, who made this known on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the 15-day ultimatum issued by the union before the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic remains valid, adding that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union, has directed various chapters to hold congresses with a view to take drastic decisions on the way forward.

While explaining that the union had met to review the issues surrounding the implementation of IPPIS and how it was surcharging its members, he warned that the union would not give further notice to government on the issue as they were not sincere despite assurances that it would be resolved.

In his words: “We can’t be giving an ultimatum and be repeating an ultimatum; we decided to go back on our congress to take a referendum, because we have to educate our congress.

“The trade union is an epitome of democracy, so we are taking the matter to our congress to say, this is what has happened and the same way, we will explain to our chairmen, and they’ll take the matter back to congress and then our congress will decides on the direction to take.”

Furthermore, Comrade Anderson, who said there was no COVID-19 protocol put in place by government to direct schools’ resumption, warned that the union would hold government responsible if anything happens to her members and the polytechnic community.

