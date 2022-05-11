IPPIS Saga: NASU, SSANU present own payment system to FG

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have presented a new payment platform to the Federal Government through which they want their salaries paid. The platform, known as University Peculiar Payroll Payment System (U3PS), was presented to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Tuesday, Like their counterparts, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the non-academic unions had rejected the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) introduced by the Federal Government for salary payment.

According to the President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the platform if approved, will accommodate all stakeholders in the university system including academic, non-teaching staff and academic technologies. He said: “We believe then that since the government said the IPPIS was going to use to fight corruption we should join hands with government to give IPPIS a trial and we went through the IPPIS from the first month to second and third, to fourth and there about it was full of inconsistencies.

