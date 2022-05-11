News Top Stories

IPPIS Saga: NASU, SSANU present own payment system to FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have presented a new payment platform to the Federal Government through which they want their salaries paid. The platform, known as University Peculiar Payroll Payment System (U3PS), was presented to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Tuesday, Like their counterparts, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the non-academic unions had rejected the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) introduced by the Federal Government for salary payment.

According to the President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the platform if approved, will accommodate all stakeholders in the university system including academic, non-teaching staff and academic technologies. He said: “We believe then that since the government said the IPPIS was going to use to fight corruption we should join hands with government to give IPPIS a trial and we went through the IPPIS from the first month to second and third, to fourth and there about it was full of inconsistencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation News

Southern Kaduna: Reclaim encroached cattle route for peace to reign, group tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rising from their stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, a group, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to reclaim all the cattle routes encroached upon by the people of southern Kaduna for peace to reign in the area.   A communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available […]
News

Niger NUJ secures admission for 20 members

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

Niger State Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has secured admission for 20 members to undergo various professional certificate courses at International Institute for Journalism (IIJ) Abuja. Chairman of the Council Comrade Abu Nmodu made this known while addressing the members at the 6th Edition of the Council’s General Congress held at IBB PEN House, […]
News

A’Ibom 2023: No aspirant can win elections with violence – Gov. Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Warn detractors against giving the state bad image with false, unverified reports Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has urged all aspirants seeking elective offices in 2023 in the state to resist the urged of using violence as a political tool to clinching power as the electorate having experienced peace in the last six […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica