News

IPPIS: Senior polytechnic staff threaten strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

…issue FG 21 days ultimatum

 

 The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), has threatened to withdraw services if the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and stoppage of minimum wage were not addressed in the next 21 days.

 

Giving the ultimatum to the Federal Government at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the union in its communiqué signed by the National President SSANIP, Comrade Philip Ogunsipe, lamented that since the implementation of IPPIS in February 2020, the members have been facing various issues, including non-release of new Minimum Wage arrears.

 

Other issues highlighted were; inconsistencies in the release of third party deductions, non-payment of COVID- 19 hazard allowance for health workers, draconian tax regime on consolidated salary, delay in the release of 2018 and 2019 promotion arrears, among others.

 

The communiqué read in part: “The Council in session wish to frankly state that failure of the IPPIS to address these highlighted challenges within 21 days from the date of this communiqué would leave the Union with no option than to review its stance on IPPIS.

 

“The Council for the umpteenth time wishes to express its displeasure at the way and manner the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has handled the Scheme of Service so far. It therefore, condemned the decision of the Board to review the same document without due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

 

“On the strength of this, the Council resolved that an attempt to foist a Scheme of Service document on SSANIP without our input is unacceptable and therefore would be an invitation to an atmosphere of industrial disharmony.

 

“The Council wishes to specifically and frankly state that the failure of NBTE to address this issue within 21 days from the date of this communiqué would leave the Union with no other option than to declare industrial dispute.

 

“The Council-in-session frowned at the inadequacy and delay in the release of over-head costs to Federal Polytechnics by the Federal Government. In similar vein, the Council observed that this shortcoming has the potential of impairing the day-to-day running of these institutions.

 

The Council therefore, wishes to impress it upon the relevant agencies of the Government to ensure that the running costs are adequate and promptly released to these Institutions”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: A’Ibom to shut markets over non-compliance with precautionary measures

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State Chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, yesterday said that the government will shut down indefinitely, markets that fail to comply with its safety directives, aimed at preventing community spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Ekuwem, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), gave the […]
News

Gov Emmanuel expands investment in aviation as Ibom Air acquires fifth airplane

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Gov Emmanuel expands investment in aviation as Ibom Air acquires fifth airplane   Governor Udom Emmanuel has fulfilled his promise to expand the fleet of the state owned airline – Ibom Air with acquisition of the fifth airplane.   Few weeks ago, when the governor took delivery of the fourth aircraft, he noted that plans […]
News

Commission queries NASS clerk for gross insubordination

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

There is more trouble for the embattled outgoing clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori as the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) yesterday issued him with a query for challenging its decision. The query, with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2, dated July 16, 2020 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: