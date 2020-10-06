IPPIS: Senior polytechnic staff threaten strike

…issues FG 21 days ultimatum

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), has threatened to withdraw their services if the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and stoppage of minimum wage were not addressed in the next 21 days.

Giving the ultimatum to the Federal Government at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the union in its communique signed by its National President SSANIP, Comrade Philip Ogunsipe, lamented that since the implementation of IPPIS in February 2020, the members have been facing various issues including non-release of new minimum wage arrears.

Other issues highlighted were: inconsistencies in the release of third party deductions, non-payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance for health workers, high draconian tax regime on consolidated salary, delay in the release of 2018 and 2019 promotion arrears, among others.

The communique reads in part: “The Council in session wish to frankly state that failure of the IPPIS to address these highlighted challenges within 21 days from the date of this communique would leave the Union with no option than to review its stance on IPPIS.

“The Council for the umpteenth time wishes to express its displeasure at the way and manner the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has handled the Scheme of Service so far. It therefore, condemned the decision of the Board to review the same document without due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

“On the strength of this, the Council resolved that an attempt to foist a Scheme of Service document on SSANIP without our input is unacceptable and therefore would be an invitation to an atmosphere of industrial disharmony.

“The Council wishes to specifically and frankly state that the failure of NBTE to address this issue within 21 days from the date of this communique would leave the Union with no other option than to declare an industrial dispute.”

