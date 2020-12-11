IPPIS: Technologists tackle FG over members’ neglect

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has deplored the action of the Federal Government over neglect of its members from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Speaking at its 44th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the National President of the union, Ibeji Nwokoma, said NAAT had designed an alternate payment system called, ‘Tertiary Institutions Integrity Payroll System (TIIPS), which incorporates the peculiarities of academic technologists.

While appreciating the challenges the new systems could face, it explained that operators of IPPIS had been unable to resolve most of the challenges associated with the implementation of the new system. According to the group, “NAAT recognise the fact that when a new thing is introduced, there could be some teething problems at the initial stage, but this is over seven months since the IPPIS commenced in the Universities, we are yet to see any improvement.”

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, It cautioned the Federal Government against being blackmailed by any union to accept a single platform for the purpose of payment of salaries and allowances of all workers in the federal universities.

However, the union did not reveal whether it has presented its payment platform to the Federal Government for integrity tests. It alleged that owing to the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement, the Federal Government is owing its members the sum of over N71 billion as arrears which had accumulated over time.

With the release of N40 billion to the four unions in the federal universities by the Federal Government, NAAT insisted that modalities for sharing must be jointly executed by the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC) and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the four unions. The Chairman, Federal Government renegotiation committee, Prof. Munzali Jibrin has come under the criticisms of NAAT.

The union flayed alleged favouritism shown towards the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by Prof Jibrin, saying labelling NASU, SSANU and NAAT copycats by Prof Jibrin was uncharitable.

“NAAT is highly disappointed in the person of Prof. Munzali Jibrin for all the comments and sympathy expressed for ASUU. This has clearly indicated that NAAT would not get justice and fair play with Prof. Munzali Jubrin being the Chairman,” it said. NAAT, therefore, calls on Prof. Munzali Jibrin to retract his statements and tender an unreserved apology to NAAT and excuse himself from presiding over the renegotiation with NAAT as we do not have confidence in him,” it said. Whilst NAAT commended the Federal Government for the release of N20 billion which was disbursed to public universities (State & Federal), it observed that many universities did not involve the Technologists who are the professionals as well as the end-users but decided to do the purchase without professional advice. NAAT called for the retooling of universities saying the conditions of laboratories, workshops, and studio are short of international standard and many of the equipment in most laboratories are absolute, while those that are modern do not come with accessories and cannot be used.

