IPPIS: Varsity non teaching staff begin strike Monday 

As tertiary institutions prepare to resume, the non academic staff of universities have directed their members to proceed on a 14-day warning strike from Monday, over government’s failure to address its demands.

The demands include inconsistencies of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), non payment of Earned Allowances and non payment of arrears of the national minimum wage, non payment of retirement benefits, lack of seriousness and delays by government in the renegotiation of the 2009 SSANU /Federal Government Agreement.

Others are alleged usurpation of headship of the non teaching units by academic staff in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures, corruption in the university system and non constitution of Visitation Panels for the universities in line with the laws and neglect and poor funding of state universities

A statement signed by the President, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comrade Samson Ugwoke said the warning strike was a prelude to a total and indefinite industrial action if their grievances were not addressed by the government.

According to the Union, all SSANU state branches have been directed to effectively mobilize and ensure total compliance with the strike.

The statement reads in part: “Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission to Vice-Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of Universities, you are hereby directed to commence a fourteen (14) day warning strike effective from 5th to 19th October, 2020.”

“Recall that the Joint Action Committee, JAC, comprising SSANU and the Non Academic Staff Unions of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU had earlier written to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige over the contentious issues and the intention to embark on strike immediately Universities reopened if the issues were not resolved.”

