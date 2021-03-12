News

Irabor: No disparity among security agencies in Nigeria

… as Makinde demands more troops to aid surveillance in Oke Ogun zone

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday dispelled insinuations making the rounds that disparity existed among security agencies in Nigeria, insisting that the present security situation in the county required the armed forces to work together. Irabor stated this when he led other Service Chiefs on a visit to the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan after which the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde hosted the security bosses in his Agodi Government Secretariat Office. Irabor, who led the other Service Chiefs including Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm.

Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao said that the visit was to demonstrate leadership by example. He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed them to ensure they bring peace and security to the country within the next few weeks in conjunction with other security agencies.

Iraabor said: “The armed forces of today demands that all the Services work together, given that the threat that we face requires partnership and collaboration. The misconceived ideas or opinion in town by those who are uninformed is to the effect that the armed forces are working in disparity.

“What we have been doing today is to let you know that disparity does not ex-ist. We have come today as team working together and to let you know the directive of the President. “The work is not over. There are still pockets of security challenges. The President and Commander- in-Chief has directed us to ensure we bring peace and security to the country within the next few weeks,” Irabor said, adding that the security chiefs had received briefing from the General Commanding Officer (GOC) on what all the Armed Forces were doing in the command collectively to ensure that the president’s directive came to reality.”

The Chief of Defence Staff used the occasion to commend the officers and men of armed forces for their efforts so far, urging them not to rest on their oars. He also implored them to ensure that they overcome the security challenges currently facing the country within the shortest time possible. “We do not want you to rest on your oars; keep up the spirit; enhance training activities in your various commands, units and every of your operational engagement must be such that will achieve result,” Irabor said.

