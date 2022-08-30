News

Irabor: Poverty, illiteracy, unemployment fueling insecurity in N’West

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has identified poverty, poor governance, cultural and political inadequacies, low literacy rate, and youth unemployment as the causes of insecurity in the North West.

Speaking at the distinguished lecture series of the Nigerian Institute  of International Affairs (NIIA), Irabor said there is a steep rise in violent crimes in the region. He said the situation is not all that different from North Central, with increasing communal violence, ethno-religious conflicts and farmersherders clashes.

According to him, the North East is the most volatile and intense security environment with a high level of poverty, infrastructure decay, lack of development, poor governance, unfavourable climatic conditions and differences in religious cultures. He said: “This stretches our manpower and other resources to their limit. “It is, however, gratifying that the efforts of the armed forces have recorded some successes against the mentioned metrics.

“These include receding terrorist capacity to launch attacks against the local public by degrading their identified camps and other safe heavens where they have hitherto occupied.”

The CDS said the situation has negatively impacted on food security and socio-economic activities thereby militating against national development. He said the security threats such as terrorism in the North East, militancy in South South, banditry in the North West, secession agitations in the South East, cattle rustling in North Central as well as kidnapping and farmers-herders clashes in most parts of Nigeria pose challenges to the nation’s development.

 

Irabor said the armed forces were conducting multiple internal security operations in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to restore calm. He maintained that no inch of the country was under the control of terrorists, stressing that the armed forces would provide the needed security to ensure that the election holds in all parts of Nigeria in 2023.

Irabor, who identified unmanned borders as one of the challenges facing the country, lamented that only 124 out of the 261 approved international borders points in the North East and North West were manned, noting that the porous nature of the borders made it easy for criminals to operate. He said the country has 364 approved border points.

Other challenges he identified, included delayed dispensation of justice, Nigeria’s geostrategic environment and politicization of security issues by unpatriotic citizens and politicians.

 

