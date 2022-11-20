News Top Stories

Iragbiji Day: Oyetola charges kinsmen on path of love, unity

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comment(0)

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has described the gathering of kinsmen to celebrate various towns day as chords of unity, love and culture that unite the people and foster peaceful coexistence.
He said this on Saturday while addressing the gathering at the 31st Iragbiji Day Celebration held at Oke-Iragbiji Grammar School, Iragbiji.
This is even as the governor expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Iragbiji for their support, love and prayers for him and his administration since he assumed leadership of the state four years ago.
He said: “Iragbiji Day  remains the best proof of who and what we are. In line with the dreams and vision of our forebears, we have annually demonstrated that we are loving, united, culturally correct, development compliant and politically savvy. We have proved to the world that we are strong partners in the best demonstration of the Omoluabi ethos.
“As the governor and son of Iragbiji, I have showcased the best of our dear town through provision of quality and equitable services in all sectors and especially health, education, security and economy. I have managed the resources of the State, using the lessons that I learned on your laps – the skills of probity, account  ability, creativity and innovation, rendering the best of services in a depressed economy and bringing our economy out of the woods and putting it on the path of sustainability.
“This is the signature which the Iragbiji put in my hands as a young boy growing up in a town surrounded by hills and I have put the seal on the State for all to enjoy.
“Together as a people, we have identified development as the basis of our union. In the past two years, we have made Development for Progress the theme of Iragbiji Day in line with our belief that for development to serve our collective purpose, it must be sustainable, equitable, planned,

 

coordinated, holistic, and needs directed.
“We must of necessity emulate what our brothers and sisters in Ijesaland are doing if we must accelerate the growth and development we desire as a people for Iragbiji land.
“Our greatest strength and potential lie with us. We possess all that we need to put Iragbiji on a steady and sustainable path of development and progress. Let us continue to discover the best of us to attain the best that we need, starting with cultivating our youths to achieve our progressive ideals.
“We must continue to wear the armour of love and peace as we seek the tool of development for our collective good.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra decides: Gunmen Attack Polling Unit In Aguata, Cart Away Ballot Boxes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Unidentified gunmen, on Saturday, attacked the polling unit at Immaculate Heart, Ekwulobia in the Aguata local government area of Anambra State carting away ballot boxes and other election materials. The gunmen, it was learnt, had unleashed terror on party agents and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, bringing the voting exercise to a […]
News

Oyo identifies 477 Islamic centres for BESDA training

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu

The Oyo State government yesterday said it has identified 477 Islamic centres across the state for the first phase of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.   Also, the state government said it has identified some nomadic centres, as well as centres for hawkers, saying these were part of the state government’s […]
News

Edo 2020: Wike seeks neutrality of INEC, security agencies

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security Agencies to be neutral in the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State. Wike said the success of Edo election would depend largely on the role of security agencies and INEC, stressing that as the giant of Africa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica