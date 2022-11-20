Iragbiji Day: Oyetola charges kinsmen on path of love, unity

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has described the gathering of kinsmen to celebrate various towns day as chords of unity, love and culture that unite the people and foster peaceful coexistence.

He said this on Saturday while addressing the gathering at the 31st Iragbiji Day Celebration held at Oke-Iragbiji Grammar School, Iragbiji.

This is even as the governor expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Iragbiji for their support, love and prayers for him and his administration since he assumed leadership of the state four years ago.

He said: “Iragbiji Day remains the best proof of who and what we are. In line with the dreams and vision of our forebears, we have annually demonstrated that we are loving, united, culturally correct, development compliant and politically savvy. We have proved to the world that we are strong partners in the best demonstration of the Omoluabi ethos.

“As the governor and son of Iragbiji, I have showcased the best of our dear town through provision of quality and equitable services in all sectors and especially health, education, security and economy. I have managed the resources of the State, using the lessons that I learned on your laps – the skills of probity, account ability, creativity and innovation, rendering the best of services in a depressed economy and bringing our economy out of the woods and putting it on the path of sustainability.

“This is the signature which the Iragbiji put in my hands as a young boy growing up in a town surrounded by hills and I have put the seal on the State for all to enjoy.

“Together as a people, we have identified development as the basis of our union. In the past two years, we have made Development for Progress the theme of Iragbiji Day in line with our belief that for development to serve our collective purpose, it must be sustainable, equitable, planned,

coordinated, holistic, and needs directed.

“We must of necessity emulate what our brothers and sisters in Ijesaland are doing if we must accelerate the growth and development we desire as a people for Iragbiji land.

“Our greatest strength and potential lie with us. We possess all that we need to put Iragbiji on a steady and sustainable path of development and progress. Let us continue to discover the best of us to attain the best that we need, starting with cultivating our youths to achieve our progressive ideals.

“We must continue to wear the armour of love and peace as we seek the tool of development for our collective good.”

