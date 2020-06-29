Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over assassination of top general

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump over the assassination of a top Revolutionary Guards general and asked Interpol to issue a red notice.

The US president is one of 36 people accused of murder and carrying out acts of terrorism following the drone strike that killed commander Qassem Soleimani, according to Tehran’s prosecutor.

Trump is at the top of the list of suspects, the prosecutor said, adding that the country’s judiciary has given the 36 names to Interpol and asked for its help to capture the president. Interpol said it will not grant Iran’s request.

Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 3, with the Trump administration claiming he had masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on American forces in the Middle East, reports the mirror.co.uk.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr’s announcement was reported by Iran’s Fars news agency.

He said the other 35 suspects are US military and civilian officials. No one other than Trump was publicly identified.

The prosecutor said Iran had asked Interpol to issue a red notice for Trump and the others.

However, a spokesperson for Interpol told Mirror Online that the Lyon-based agency would not grant Iran’s request.

The spokesperson said: “Under Article 3 of Interpol’s constitution it is strictly forbidden for the organisation to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.

“Therefore, if or when any such requests were to be sent to the general secretariat, in accordance with the provisions of our constitution and rules, Interpol would not consider requests of this nature.”

A red notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

They are published at the request of a member country and must comply with Interpol’s constitution and rules.

A red notice is not an international arrest warrant.

Alqasimehr said Iran would continue to pursue prosecution against the president after Trump’s time in office ends.

Soleimani’s killing led to a peak in confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on an Iraqi air base where US forces were stationed.

