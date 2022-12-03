Travel & Tourism

Iran: Land of the thousand welcomes

Posted on Author Genevieve Essa Comment(0)

Travel writer struck by the warmth of the Iranian people writes on exploration of the Asian country. We left Shiraz, the city of poets, around 7am. During our walking tour of the city, we visited the imposing Arg-e Karim Khan fortress with its 14-metre-high circular towers dominating the city centre. We immersed ourselves in the wide, vaulted, brick bazaars with more than or over 200 shops selling Persian carpets, clothes, handicrafts and spices, especially saffron – “red gold”, costing more than gold itself at $65 per gram, which Iran has been producing for more than 3,000 years. Older women in black chadors brushed pass us, while the younger women in contemporary full-length dress and bright headscarves beamed at us. At the same time the “morality police”, the official enforcers of the strict dress code, kept a watchful eye on everyone, including us, 12 intrepid travellers from Ireland and the UK, to ensure we kept our head scarves on.

We took refuge from the heat in the famous Rose Gardens, and Palace and Mosque Gardens, drank tea with the locals wanting to practice their English in their tea houses. The atmosphere at the tomb of the great Persian poet, Hafez, was inspiring, where John, an English actor, in our group read a poem to claps and cheers from the locals. Wherever we went, we were greeted by total strangers, not just the women but men and schoolchildren grinning from ear to ear, hands stretched out with fresh apricots, dates, pomegranates or rose petals.

“Welcome in Iran”, they would say. We headed to the Golkuh Lake region as we left Shiraz behind, stopping at the pretty Murgon Waterfalls, before beginning our full-day trek up through twisting and winding paths of the Dena Range (4,409 metres) of the Zagros mountains. This was Yasuj in southwest Iran, surrounded by lush fertile valleys and stunning snow to talk and offer slices of honeydew melon. Their smiles drew us in. Continuing our trek to Golkuh Lake sitting at 2,600m, we passed young male nomads from the Bakhtiaris and Qashqais tribes filling their cloth back packs with wild garlic, tarragon, mint, bliss and foxtail.

Iran with a population of more than 81 million, is modern day Persia, famous for its Islamic architecture, the remains of the Persian Empire and desert towns, but also has one of the largest nomadic populations in the world. We were conscious of a young male nomad waving at us to follow him up the hill to a sheltered area of the mountain. In front of us was a huge open-plan canvas tent with large Persian rugs covering the earth and 14 members of three generations of the Qashqai tribe smiling and motioning us to sit cross-legged on the rugs. The elders looked on as a granddaughter poured red rose warmed thick and potent tea into metal mugs from a steaming samovar to pass around, and with a hand on her heart said “Welcome in Iran”.

*Culled: New York Post

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO names music promoter, Saglicoco, as ambassador for tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has named music promoter, Pino Sagliocco, to its growing list of celebrities on it honour list as ambassadors for tourism. Sagliocco joins Giorgio Armani, Lionel Messi, Didier Drogba and other leading figures from the world of business, sport, gastronomy and culture in championing tourism as a pillar of sustainable […]
Travel & Tourism

Expo 2020 survey: Nigerians, others call for global partnership to tackle challenges

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ahead of Expo 2020 Dubbai, a recent survey suggests that about 75% Nigerians want greater knowledge sharing between communities and individuals in confronting global challenges so as to help build a better future. This followed the more than 22,000 people across 24 countries tracked, sharing the same sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19. […]
Travel & Tourism

UNWTO 24th General Assembly to focus on innovation, education as tourism restart

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) 24th General Assembly slated for Madrid, Spain between November 30 and December 3, is expected to place special emphasis on the importance of innovation, education and rural development, as well as tourism’s role in inclusive growth, the theme of World Tourism Day 2021. Additionally, delegates will be presented with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica