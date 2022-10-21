News

Iranian drone experts deployed to Crimea – US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Iran has deployed military experts in Russian-occupied Crimea to help launch drone attacks on Ukraine, the White House says.

The Iranians are trainers and tech support workers, a US spokesman said.

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was struck by so-called “kamikaze” drones on Monday, deployed by Russia but believed to be Iranian-made, reports the BBC.

The UK has announced sanctions on Iranian businesses and individuals responsible for supplying the drones.

“We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

A “relatively small” number of Iranians are providing technical support and Russians are piloting the drones in Ukraine, he said.

“Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” Kirby said.

The US will “pursue all means” to “expose, deter and confront Iran’s provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people”, he added.

Ukraine identified the drones – or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) – used on Monday as Iranian Shahed-136 weapons.

They are known as “kamikaze” drones because they are destroyed in the attack – named after the Japanese fighter pilots who flew suicide missions in World War Two.

Russia has used the drones and missiles to hit critical infrastructure around Ukraine in recent days, destroying almost a third of the country’s power stations since Monday last week.

As a result, restrictions on electricity use were introduced in Ukraine for the first time on Thursday.

The UK has announced sanctions on three Iranian generals and an arms firm over Russia’s use of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly accused those listed of “warmongering” and profiting off Moscow’s “abhorrent” attacks.

Among those targeted is the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, as well as Shahed Aviation Industries, a drone manufacturer.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of placing explosives on a key dam in southern Ukraine.

If the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is critically damaged, 80 towns and cities could be flooded and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could be left without water for cooling, Zelensky said.

It could also deprive the whole of southern Ukraine, including Crimea, of its water supply.

On Wednesday, the respected Institute for the Study of War think tank reported that Moscow may be planning an attack on the dam which it would blame on Ukraine, believing that the resulting flooding may give Russian forces cover as they retreat from parts of the Kherson region. The dam is 70km (45 miles) north-east of the city of Kherson.

Russia is evacuating civilians from the parts of Kherson region under its control, in expectation of a Ukrainian offensive to take the city.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi is the strong consensus candidate APC needs-Southern youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…. say ex-minister ‘ll unite party, fix Nigeria Youths under the aegis of the Southern Youth Forum (SYF), has again reiterated the support of young people in the zone for the presidential ambition of former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, saying he is the perfect fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. This is […]
News

The Man Known As DEM GO HEAR WORD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ekpe Peter Unuajohwofia better known as DEMGOHEARWORD is a social media influencer who is putting a different but unique spin on the use of Warri English also known as Waffi. Born to Palmer and Justine Unajohwofia in Ethiope East Okpara Delta State Nigeria, Peter is the thirteenth child of sixteen children. He firmly believes that being born into […]
News

Boko Haram attack on UN chopper is a grave escalation – Ekhomu

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has described last week’s attack on a UN humanitarian flight as a dangerous and grave escalation of the insurgency. He said that the capability and willingness to attack civil aviation which had not previously been displayed was exhibited in the UN helicopter attack and has moved the threat level to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica