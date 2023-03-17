Iranian girls detained for dancing to Rema’s song publicly

Some Iranian teens have landed into trouble for posting videos of themselves dancing to Rema’s song, ‘Calm Down’. It was gathered that the girls who were detained were pressured into apologising for their action. In a tweet from Shahrak Ekbatan, the five girls were first warned after which they were recalled and detained for two days before being compelled to make a coerced confession. According to Fox News, Security forces started looking for the five girls soon after the video, which was filmed near Ekbatan, west of Tehran, gained traction online. “Moreso, in the video, the ladies weren’t wearing headgears, which are required for women in Iran, as the video was shared on International Women’s Day.” The Shahrak Ekbatan Twitter account, which tweeted about happenings in the area, verified that Iranian security agents were looking for girl. A prospective arrest and custody had been forewarned.

