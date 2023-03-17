Iranian girls detained for dancing to Rema’s song publicly

Some Iranian teens have landed into trouble for posting videos of themselves dancing to Rema’s song, ‘Calm Down’. It was gathered that the girls who were detained were pressured into apologising for their action. In a tweet from Shahrak Ekbatan, the five girls were first warned after which they were recalled and detained for two days before being compelled to make a coerced confession. According to Fox News, Security forces started looking for the five girls soon after the video, which was filmed near Ekbatan, west of Tehran, gained traction online. “Moreso, in the video, the ladies weren’t wearing headgears, which are required for women in Iran, as the video was shared on International Women’s Day.” The Shahrak Ekbatan Twitter account, which tweeted about happenings in the area, verified that Iranian security agents were looking for girl. A prospective arrest and custody had been forewarned.
Related Articles
Man arrested with 166kg of Indian hemp not our youth leader –Adamawa
Adamawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted news reports indicating that a man arrested with 166kg of cannabis sativa, (Indian hemp), is their youth leader. The PDP in a statement signed by the state chairman, Barr. A. T Shehu; disowned the arrested drug peddler. “Our attention has been drawn to a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Nigeria’ll be great, ex-presidential aspirant tells citizens
Former Presidential aspirant on the platform of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Prof. Benedicta Egbo, has urged Nigerians to be hopeful and not to despair about the country’s future. Egbo who who gave this encouragement yesterday in a statement in Abuja, said that “with divine intervention and the continued support of citizens, Nigeria will undoubtedly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ita Enang: FG will soon release white paper on NDDC forensic audit report
Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, says the Federal Government will soon release a white paper on the report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). President Muhammadu Buhari had, in 2019, ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC’s operations from 2001 to 2019. In […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)