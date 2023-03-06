News

Iraq’s alcohol ban undemocratic – Christians

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Christian politicians in Iraq are attempting to overturn legislation banning the import and sale of alcohol.
Customs officials were given orders on Saturday to enforce the ban. It became law last month despite opposition, reports the BBC.
The group, which has five seats in Iraq’s parliament, filed a lawsuit saying it was undemocratic.
Public alcohol consumption is frowned upon in Iraq, a predominantly Muslim country, but it can be bought at liquor stores or licensed bars.
The law, originally passed by parliament in 2016, imposes a fine of up to 25m Iraqi dinars (£14,256).
It prohibits the sale, import or production of alcohol – and only became official last month, seven years since it was passed, after appearing in the official gazette.
It remains unclear how strictly the law could be enforced, and whether the country’s Federal Supreme Court will knock it back.
In their appeal to the court, members of the Babylon Movement insisted the legislation was unconstitutional because it ignores the rights of minorities and restricts freedom.
It also contradicts a government decree, adopted less than a week before the gazette was published on 20 February, setting duty at 200% on all imported alcoholic drinks for the next four years, they say.
Sarmad Abbas, an estate agent based in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, told the AFP news agency that the ban would merely push alcohol sales onto the black market.
He acknowledged that Muslim teachings forbid the consumption of alcohol. “But these are personal freedoms that you cannot forbid citizens from practising,” he said.
According to reports at the time, the bill was originally proposed by Mahmoud al-Hassan, then a judge and lawmaker for Iraq’s State of Law Coalition.
He said it was in keeping with Article 2 of Iraq’s 2005 constitution, which prohibits any legislation that goes against Islam, the AP news agency wrote.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Grief as Barkindo’s death shocks energy industry

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The sudden death of Muhammed Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has left the global and national industry energy in shock. Barkindo who passed on at the age of 63, few hours after warning of a bleak future for the oil and gas industry at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas […]
News Top Stories

Only 35,000 doctors practicing in Nigeria –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate, yesterday in Abuja, made a shocking revelation that Nigeria has only 35,000 practising medical doctors out of the 72,000 registered personnel, to cater for about 200 million population.   This was as the apex legislative assembly urged the various health professionals and labour unions to work harmoniously for the good of the nation’s […]
News Top Stories

Minister: House leadership tackles opposition members, says Elumelu wrong

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The leadership of the House of Representatives has flayed the minority in the chamber, saying it will not withdraw its stance on the improper presentation of a motion by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, seeking for resignation of communications and digital economy minister, Dr. Isa Pantami. In a statement by the House spokesman, Hon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica