Irate youths set mad man ablaze for hacking 2 to death

A mentally, challenged man, simply identified as Odogwu has allegedly hacked two women to death, while a man is battling to survive at the hospital at Ogijo area of Ogun State after he was also allegedly attacked. The suspect, it was learnt went berserk and started attacking anybody that crossed his part. Witnesses at the scene said the incident occurred around 3pm on Friday September 17, when some Muslims were returning from the mosque after their prayer, when the man started attacking them without reason. A resident of the area said, Mr. Jelili Abolarin, said, “I and some other residents were returning mafrom Friday prayer at the mosque when we started hearing people screaming that someone was fighting with a neighbor.” Abolarin said when they got to the scene, one Iya Womirere was already on the ground hacked to death by the mad man.

He said: “Odogwu was attacking Tunde who is battling to survive at the hospital, when Iya Womirere saw him and went to persuade him to stop, only for him to turn against the woman and attacked her, killing her in the process, when our Imam said we should assist the woman, the mad man also tried to attack us, we had to run for our lives. It was an unfortunate incident in the community.

“The same mad man also hacked another woman, One Mrs. Folashade Olarenwaju who was coming out from her apartment to check what was happening outside. The mad man was armed with two cutlasses trying to kill anybody that came across him on the fateful day, one of the women he killed was the one who gave his wife transport fare to travel to their village when he wanted to kill her and their children.”

According to the daughter of one of the victims, Zainab Olarenwaju, she was doing something in the room when she heard the cry of her mother calling for help. “Immediately I saw her on the ground with Odogwu attacking her with cut- lass I rushed back into the community to call for help, unfortunately people were not around.” She said: “when I first came out from the room, I thought it was snake that bite-her, when I went further it was then I saw her on the ground with blood all over her body and the mad man with two cutlasses soaked with blood, before I came back where I went to call for help my mother had already died, I couldn’t move close to her became of the mad man. “After the did had been done, Odogwu left my mother and went to kill another woman who was coming out of her apartment to check what happened to my mother in the same community, it was out of annoyance that some youths who were returning from mosque grabbed him and collected the two cutlass from him and he was beaten to death and also burnt to ashes.”

The daughter of Iya Womirere, Maryam Fagbemi said she was not around when the incident occurred. Fagbemi noted that she woke her mother up to go into her bedroom to sleep when she was about going to mosque, but before she returned from the mosque her mother had been killed by the mad man. When contacted to confirm the story, the Ogun State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi , he didn’t pick his call nor return the call.

