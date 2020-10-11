Body & Soul

Irawo’s colourful play with strips

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigerian based womenswear brand, Irawo, formerly known as ‘House a of Irawo’, celebrated their third anniversary in fashion business by unveiling its enticing collection creative with stripes. Stripes have always been wardrobe staple for highlighting body physic and these playful stripes are gorgeous to behold.

 

The fashion brand which was founded by a family of women who understand the power of communicating individuality through clothing says that clothes are one of the most intimate items next to our skin and as a result, are an extension of our identities.

 

The brand creates investment pieces that feature an array of colors and textures that cater to women who are unapologetically blazing their own trail. Irawo pieces reinforce the best parts of who we are and hope to be.

 

Each piece is made with integrity and kindness by skilled artisans. Also to celebrate their 3rd year in business, House of Irawo recently unveiled its new name, logo and website.

 

The purpose behind the rebranding was to simplify and modernize the brand, while still paying homage to the founders’ heritage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Orgasmville

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

There was nothing else Aunty prophetess could have done. She had to inform Debola’s mother. When she came and was made to understand what was happening to her daughter, she wailed uncontrollably. Debola needed someone to stay with her in the hospital.   Aunty Prophetess would have gladly stayed with her but she needed to […]
Body & Soul

Charmless charm

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Tethered on trees far back into the compound were goats and rams of different sizes.   Towards their right was what appeared like a market. People were milling about, minding their businesses.   The compound wasn’t bounded. Their eyes could travel miles. Debola stared at the receding back. She was rooted to a spot. Her […]
Body & Soul

Unveiling Delta’s super Permanent Secretary, Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Among the civil servants in Delta State, Sir Edwin Egwonomu Ogidi-Gbegbaje, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol, comes top. This is because he strictly adheres to details and handles his duties with dedication and utmost calmness.   A major attribute synonymous with this Delta-born among others, is his hardworking nature that has culminated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: