Irawo’s colourful play with strips

Nigerian based womenswear brand, Irawo, formerly known as ‘House a of Irawo’, celebrated their third anniversary in fashion business by unveiling its enticing collection creative with stripes. Stripes have always been wardrobe staple for highlighting body physic and these playful stripes are gorgeous to behold.

The fashion brand which was founded by a family of women who understand the power of communicating individuality through clothing says that clothes are one of the most intimate items next to our skin and as a result, are an extension of our identities.

The brand creates investment pieces that feature an array of colors and textures that cater to women who are unapologetically blazing their own trail. Irawo pieces reinforce the best parts of who we are and hope to be.

Each piece is made with integrity and kindness by skilled artisans. Also to celebrate their 3rd year in business, House of Irawo recently unveiled its new name, logo and website.

The purpose behind the rebranding was to simplify and modernize the brand, while still paying homage to the founders’ heritage.

Like this: Like Loading...