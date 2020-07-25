IRC, MSF condemn murder of 5 humanitarian aid workers

The Internal Rescue Committee (IRC) yesterday condemned the execution of its aid worker, Mr. Luka Filibus and four other humanitarian workers by insurgents in Borno State. IRC in a statement, said: “The IRCstrongly condemns the senseless execution of our colleague, Luka Filibus, and his fellow humanitarian captives. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this news. Luka and his family were forced to flee their home, and he was still compelled to alleviate the suffering of children”. “We condemn this barbaric treatment and demand the immediate return of his remains to his family.
