Ireland, Austria contribute €3m to AfDB’s climate change Fund

Ireland and Austria have joined the African Development Bank’s Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF) with contributions of €2 million and €1 million, respectively, to support the Fund’s work, according to a press release. The ACCF is a multidonor trust fund that backs the African Development Bank Group’s target of tripling its climate financing and advancing Africa’s climate resilience. The statement said that Harald Waiglein, Director General at Austria’s Federal Ministry of Finance, expressed his country’s commitment to tackling climate change with a strong focus on adaptation. In a letter to the AfDB, Waiglein said: “The Federal Ministry of Finance of Austria decided to contribute to the ACCF to support activities of the Africa NDC Hub, including the development and update of Nationally Determined Contributions and Long-Term Climate Strategies of African countries.”

 

