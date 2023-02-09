Ireland, Austria contribute €3m to AfDB’s climate change Fund

Ireland and Austria have joined the African Development Bank’s Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF) with contributions of €2 million and €1 million, respectively, to support the Fund’s work, according to a press release. The ACCF is a multidonor trust fund that backs the African Development Bank Group’s target of tripling its climate financing and advancing Africa’s climate resilience. The statement said that Harald Waiglein, Director General at Austria’s Federal Ministry of Finance, expressed his country’s commitment to tackling climate change with a strong focus on adaptation. In a letter to the AfDB, Waiglein said: “The Federal Ministry of Finance of Austria decided to contribute to the ACCF to support activities of the Africa NDC Hub, including the development and update of Nationally Determined Contributions and Long-Term Climate Strategies of African countries.”
Related Articles
Angola overtakes Nigeria as Africa’s largest oil producer
For the first time in five years, Nigeria lost its position as Africa’s largest oil producer to Angola. According to data made available by Bloomberg Africa, Angola’s daily average oil output for August was 1.17 million barrels per day while Nigeria’s daily average output stood at 1.13 million barrels per day. The data did […]
NGX ASI Index drops further by 0.29%
Trading activities at the Nigerian capital market, on Thursday, sustained the bearish run for the second consecutive session as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All- Share Index (ASI) closed 0.29 per cent to close at 49,546.38 points, the lowest point since August 9. The sell-off in the shares of BUACEMENT (-1.37 per cent), MTNN (-0.50 […]
Onifade: I foresee better future for Nigeria’s economy
Mr Niyi Onfade, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, in this interaction, speaks on gradual popularity of life insurance in Nigeria, regulation and sundry issues. SUNDAY OJEME reports What is your assessment of the life market in 2021? Life insurance has been booming and, 2021, I believe, is a […]
