Business

IRENA: $34.5bn investments required for electricity Nigeria by 2030

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria needs $34.5 billion in total investments to provide electricity access to all households in the country by 2030, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has said. It noted that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had suggested that rehabilitation and expansion of the national grid would require an annual investment of $1 billion for the next 10 years. These were contained in IRENA’s new report titled, ‘Renewable Energy Roadmap: Nigeria,‘ which was developed in partnership with the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN).

It said: “While the Nigerian power sector continues to struggle, poor financing remains the key bottleneck to lack of progress. The Nigerian power sector will require substantially more investment to achieve a constant power supply. “In terms of improving electricity access, around $34.5 billion in total investment will be required to provide electricity access to all households by 2030. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) suggests that rehabilitation and expansion of the grid will require an annual investment of $1 billion for the next 10 years.”

The report also noted current power projects in Nigeria. It listed them to include the World Bank financing of a $486 million International Development Association credit for the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Access Project, to support the development of Nigeria’s transmission system. It also stated that the African Development Bank was already working with Nigeria on a $410 million transmission project and has pledged to invest an additional $200 million through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), to expand electricity access in the country. It also included, among ongoing projects, the Presidential Power Initiative with Germany’s Siemens AG for a three-phase electrification project aimed at increasing Nigeria’s power to 25,000 megawatts (MW) which amounts to N1.15 trillion, around USD 3.8 billion as of 2020.

According to the report, Nigeria is the topmost Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel generator importer in Africa and one of the largest importers worldwide. IRENA said: “Given the several million captive generators imported into the country, Nigeria leads Africa as the highest importer of generators and is also one of the largest importers worldwide. Nigeria’s erratic power supply systems and the relatively expensive captive generation negatively impact the economy from the residential to the industry sector. “Owing to the high costs of captive generation, households and small and medium- sized enterprises spend between two and three times more on kerosene, diesel and petrol than they do on electricity from the grid. In industry, government figures suggest that the cost of self-generating power makes Nigerian products approximately onethird more expensive than imports.” The report also posited that Nigeria’s on-grid generation was dominated by natural gas power stations at 86 per cent and large hydropower plants at 14 per cent. It further stated that the unavailability of gas, machine breakdowns, seasonal water shortages and limited grid capacity had severely limited the operational performance of these power plants, and affected the power supply. According to the report, these power shortages have forced many households and businesses to resort to selfpower generation, using diesel and gasoline generator sets as a backup.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Fidelity Bank restates support for CBN’s FX repatriation push

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Fidelity Bank Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to actively support the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s efforts to achieve its goal of $200 billion in Foreign Exchange (FX) repatriation from nonoil exports over the next five years. The Executive Director, Northern Businesses, Fidelity Bank Plc, Hassan Imam, disclosed this on Monday in Kano at a […]
Business

Russia ‘looting’ steel bound for Europe, UK

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia is looting $600m (£500m) worth of steel from plants and ports in Ukraine, according to the boss of Ukraine’s largest steel firm Metinvest. The firm owns the Azovstal plant that became the last holdout of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians during the devastation of the city of Mariupol, reports the BBC. Chief executive Yuriy […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak with N42bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.3 per cent to halt gaining streak as profit taking hits the equities market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by a decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note. Consequently, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica