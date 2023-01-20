IRENA: $34.5bn investments required for electricity Nigeria by 2030

Nigeria needs $34.5 billion in total investments to provide electricity access to all households in the country by 2030, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has said. It noted that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had suggested that rehabilitation and expansion of the national grid would require an annual investment of $1 billion for the next 10 years. These were contained in IRENA’s new report titled, ‘Renewable Energy Roadmap: Nigeria,‘ which was developed in partnership with the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN).

It said: “While the Nigerian power sector continues to struggle, poor financing remains the key bottleneck to lack of progress. The Nigerian power sector will require substantially more investment to achieve a constant power supply. “In terms of improving electricity access, around $34.5 billion in total investment will be required to provide electricity access to all households by 2030. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) suggests that rehabilitation and expansion of the grid will require an annual investment of $1 billion for the next 10 years.”

The report also noted current power projects in Nigeria. It listed them to include the World Bank financing of a $486 million International Development Association credit for the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Access Project, to support the development of Nigeria’s transmission system. It also stated that the African Development Bank was already working with Nigeria on a $410 million transmission project and has pledged to invest an additional $200 million through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), to expand electricity access in the country. It also included, among ongoing projects, the Presidential Power Initiative with Germany’s Siemens AG for a three-phase electrification project aimed at increasing Nigeria’s power to 25,000 megawatts (MW) which amounts to N1.15 trillion, around USD 3.8 billion as of 2020.

According to the report, Nigeria is the topmost Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel generator importer in Africa and one of the largest importers worldwide. IRENA said: “Given the several million captive generators imported into the country, Nigeria leads Africa as the highest importer of generators and is also one of the largest importers worldwide. Nigeria’s erratic power supply systems and the relatively expensive captive generation negatively impact the economy from the residential to the industry sector. “Owing to the high costs of captive generation, households and small and medium- sized enterprises spend between two and three times more on kerosene, diesel and petrol than they do on electricity from the grid. In industry, government figures suggest that the cost of self-generating power makes Nigerian products approximately onethird more expensive than imports.” The report also posited that Nigeria’s on-grid generation was dominated by natural gas power stations at 86 per cent and large hydropower plants at 14 per cent. It further stated that the unavailability of gas, machine breakdowns, seasonal water shortages and limited grid capacity had severely limited the operational performance of these power plants, and affected the power supply. According to the report, these power shortages have forced many households and businesses to resort to selfpower generation, using diesel and gasoline generator sets as a backup.

