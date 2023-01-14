Ireti Doyle announces divorce from husband

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, has for the first time in a public interview confirmed that her marriage to her husband, Patrick Doyle, has crashed. The thespian made this disclosure in an exclusive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where she opened up on some mysteries surrounding her life.

Ireti, who shares six children with her ex-husband, clearly stated that they are officially divorced. According to her, she shouldn’t have gotten married at the time she did, and to the man she married. “The truth of the matter is that I had no business being married at that time, talk less of… let’s not even go to the choice of who I got married to,” she said in part.

The 55-year-old actress also corrected the false narrative that she welcomed her first child at the young age of 17, stating that she was 19. Speaking further, Ireti shed light on how she suffered physical and domestic violence as a teenager. She continued by saying she doesn’t care about what people say about her because she doesn’t live her life on other people’s terms.

