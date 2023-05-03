Ireti Doyle Celebrates 56th Birthday On Movie Set (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle marks her 56th birthday on this faithful day, May 3rd,2023.

The actress who is on a movie set took to her Instagram page to share a video of her with her other cast members, as well as Ayo Makun and Iyabo Ojo as they were singing birthday song to her who was super excited.

However, the movie star who is currently filming the popular action comedy movie ‘Merry Men 3’ shared a video of herself in prison as she lamented how Ayo Makun brought her to location on her birthday.

The talented screen goddess expressed gratitude for another 365 days of being alive.

She noted how God has been faithful and has done all things well for her.

“Na my birthday oooo…. See where @aycomedian put me!! It is well…. Another 365 round the sun. He has been faithful and has done all things well!!!”