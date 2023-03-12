Ireti Kingibe: A woman who defied all odds

She created a story with the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls. She defeated Philip Aduda, who has represented the Federal Capital Territory( FCT) at the senate. On a day, serving female senators such as Uche Ekwunife, Stella Odua and Biodun Olujimi lost their bid to return to the upper chamber, Kingibe broke the barriers and emerged as the winner of the senatorial election in the FCT. Of course, her party, the Labour Party(LP), won elections in the FCT with a landslide in the presidential election. Thus, Ireti would be among the very few women, who will sit at the senate at the 10th session.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Senate seat. INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Sanni Saka of the University of Abuja, who announced the result said that Ireti scored 202,175 votes to emerge winner, adding that Mr Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 100,544 votes, while Mr Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) placed third with 78,905 votes. ” I Prof. Sanni Saka thereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 FCT Senatorial district election held on February 25.

“The election was contested and the candidates received the votes as announced. “That Ireti Kingibe having satisfied the requirement of the law has been declared the winner,” Saka said. He said that the problem with the Bwari result that was earlier canceled was rectified and the result certified as valid.

He however, said that the result for Abaji remained canceled because the problem had not been sorted out. Kingibe had earlier rejected the cancellation of the Bwari Area Council election results. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had canceled the senatorial results for Abaji and Bwari due to over voting. Kingibe, while addressing journalists in Abuja, said that there was no over voting in Bwari Area Council, therefore, the cancellation was uncalled for. According to her, a mistake in the tabulation of results should not affect the victory of a candidate. S h e s a i d s h e w a s told that the person that wrote the figure made a mistake whether knowingly or unknowingly, “and the person put two plus two equals to five”. She added that the official now referred to the mistake as over voting. She said that the Electoral Officer (EO) said it was an error from the person that wrote the results “whether he did it on purpose or accidentally, was not clear”.

“All the results sheets show there was no over voting in any of the polling units. So, why cancel the result of the entire area council? We have watched them. “They have been looking for a reason to cancel all our strongholds and suddenly, they found an error and that can’t stand. “They said it is not their job to look at the results sheets on over voting. We have had enough. “They said we should go to the polls, they want to impose people on us. It will not work. The way this country is going, we’ve had enough.”” Earlier, Ireti had called on her supporters to keep calm over the delay in the announcement of election results, saying “the margin is too high for manipulation”. Ireti said the delay in the announcement of the FCT Senatorial election was as a result of violence recorded during the election.

