IRI to Nigerian women: Push for more elective offices in 2023

American based International Republican Institute (IRI) has advised Nigerian women to seek for more elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

Sunday Alao, IRI Senior Advisor, who spoke at a twoday women’s stakeholders consultative meeting, organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), regretted that in 2019 elections, there was a decline in the representation of women in elective positions.

Alao, who represented IRI resident program director, Angela Wanbugu, advised that in order to bridge the gap and avoid such pitfalls in subsequent elections, Nigeria should work towards enhancing the participation of women within the political party processes.

“I think we need to look at the party constitution; the party manifesto and other guidelines where we can identify recommendations to enhance and improve the participation of women in politics,” he added.

According to him, IRI in 2016 supported constitutional review process, which led to a strong push for making one of the two deputy national chairmen of political parties to be a female. “That did not sail through.

This is another opportunity for us to push again for that agenda and I think that this time. It is something that we can achieve. “By the (PDP) convention of 2021, we should have more women occupying executive positions within the party and by 2023, we should have more women taking up political positions.

“We cannot have women constituting half of the Nigerianelectoraldemographyand yet, we are struggling with the figure of women who are elected during general elections. This is the time to change that narrative and it has to start with the PDP,” Alao asserted.

