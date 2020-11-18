Irie Vibes 2020 set to hold in Lagos

Arts & Entertainments

Irie Vibes, an art and music event, and also a platform for the Prevention and eradication of Cervical Cancer, is set to hold tomorrow during the Lagos Fringe Festival taking place at Freedom Park Lagos.

 

Organised by Shimmers Productions Services in collaboration with 09.16 Enterprises, this initiative is a three in one party package which includes: art exhibition, reggae night, and free cervical cancer screening test aimed at not only creating awareness for Cervical Cancer prevention, but also to provide a lasting solution through Screenings done at the venue.

 

It is an initiative of Lucia Ikediashi who lost her mum to Cervical Cancer 11 years ago and she has since learnt that such a death is 100% avoidable with regular check – screening.

 

In Partnership with Omotola Ibeh of 09.16 Enterprises, they have chosen to provide not only awareness through special events like this, but also, screening opportunities at such events Free of charge to all women in attendance.

 

“The screening test takes just 3 minutes, it is painless and the results will be given on the spot,” said Ikediashi who is also the Artistic Director of Irie Vibes Fest.

 

She added that Irie Vibes 2020 is Supported by Freedom Park Lagos, Lagos Fringe Festival, Goethe-Institut, Lasena Artesian Natural Alkaline Water, The Mixbane, Nebula Pyrotechnics and Bature Brewery.

