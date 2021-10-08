News Top Stories

Iron deficiency increases risk for heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

European researchers have found that too little in the diet might lead to heart disease. The findings of their study are published in the journal ‘ESC Heart Failure’. They said about one in 10 new cases of heart disease in middle-aged people might be prevented if they had sufficient levels of iron in their diets. Iron-rich foods include meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, including tuna, scallops and shrimp, vegetables such as spinach and sweet potatoes, and beans. Other good dietary sources of iron include enriched breads and pasta, and fruits like strawberries and watermelon.

The lead researcher Dr. Benedikt Schrage said, “Our findings are based on an observational study and can therefore only report on associations, not on causality. “This being said, our findings indicate that iron deficiency might be a suitable target for preventive measures in the general population and support the conduction of trials which explore the efficacy of iron supplementation in individuals with functional iron deficiency,” said Schrage.

Schrage is of the General and Interventional Cardiology Department at University Medical Center in Hamburg, Germany. The connection between iron deficiency and heart disease isn’t clear. But iron is essential for equilibrium in the body and energy metabolism, which might be a potential link, Schrage said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG seeks social protection policy to check poverty, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemu Osinbajo has told the United Nations that the implementation of social protection schemes couldbreak thecycle of poverty, give real access to jobs, economicopportunities, andimprovehumancapacity. Osinbajo made this submission yesterday at a virtual UN High Level Forum on jobs and social protection. In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice-President said […]
News

FG yet to respond to our demands –COEASU President

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

President of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Mr. Nuhu Ogirima, has said no step has been taken by the authorities to meet their demands, following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government by the academic body this weekend. Ogirima, a senior lecturer at the Federal College of Education, Okene, […]
News

Clerics tasked to assist in fighting hunger, poverty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Reverend Wisdom Madukwe of Tehillah Ambassadors Foundation (TAF), has called on all clergies and religious leaders in Nigeria to reciprocatethegestureof whatthey receivefromGodbyrendering assistancetotheless- privileged. Madukwe, who is the President of Tehillah Arena Gospel Centre, Aba, Abia State, said this during the “Operation Feed 1000 Persons” programme organized by the foundation to commemorate his birthday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica