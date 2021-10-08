Iron deficiency increases risk for heart disease

European researchers have found that too little in the diet might lead to heart disease. The findings of their study are published in the journal ‘ESC Heart Failure’. They said about one in 10 new cases of heart disease in middle-aged people might be prevented if they had sufficient levels of iron in their diets. Iron-rich foods include meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, including tuna, scallops and shrimp, vegetables such as spinach and sweet potatoes, and beans. Other good dietary sources of iron include enriched breads and pasta, and fruits like strawberries and watermelon.

The lead researcher Dr. Benedikt Schrage said, “Our findings are based on an observational study and can therefore only report on associations, not on causality. “This being said, our findings indicate that iron deficiency might be a suitable target for preventive measures in the general population and support the conduction of trials which explore the efficacy of iron supplementation in individuals with functional iron deficiency,” said Schrage.

Schrage is of the General and Interventional Cardiology Department at University Medical Center in Hamburg, Germany. The connection between iron deficiency and heart disease isn’t clear. But iron is essential for equilibrium in the body and energy metabolism, which might be a potential link, Schrage said.

